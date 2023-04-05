Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline Picked Up a New Listing
Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline of Cline Realtor Group, just picked up a new listing. Their hope is to help someone find their dream house.
The Villages, FL, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline, of Cline Realtor Group located in The Villages Florida picked up a new property listing located at 610 Lacy Place. With this acquisition they hope to match a buyer to this property.
Contact
Cline Realtor GroupContact
Mark A. Cline
352-775-1777
https://markcline.sellstatesuperiorrealty.com/agents/1326589/Mark+Cline
Mark A. Cline
352-775-1777
https://markcline.sellstatesuperiorrealty.com/agents/1326589/Mark+Cline
Categories