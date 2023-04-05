Hendrix Nowells’s New Blog
Social Media Manager Hendrix Nowells has launched a blog.
Chattanooga, TN, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Social Media Manager Hendrix Nowells has launched his blog. Hendrix Nowells is an Emmy award-winning former TV News photojournalist, editor, and producer who entered the Social Media industry upon the advice of a friend whose a TV news reporter/anchor. Hendrix brings a skill set in content creation, branding, copywriting, non-linear editing, video, and still photography to Social Media Management.
Having worked in Social Media for major brands in the automotive industry, Hendrix has proven success in increasing audience, creating engaging content, producing viral videos, content management, and increasing revenues.
In his blog, Hendrix will give advice, and insight into the world of Social Media. If you’re in the Social Media industry, and want to learn more you want to subscribe to his blog: www.hendrixnowells.blogspot.com.
Having worked in Social Media for major brands in the automotive industry, Hendrix has proven success in increasing audience, creating engaging content, producing viral videos, content management, and increasing revenues.
In his blog, Hendrix will give advice, and insight into the world of Social Media. If you’re in the Social Media industry, and want to learn more you want to subscribe to his blog: www.hendrixnowells.blogspot.com.
Contact
HN MediaContact
Hendrix Nowells
423-599-1274
www.hendrixnowells.blogspot.com
Hendrix Nowells
423-599-1274
www.hendrixnowells.blogspot.com
Categories