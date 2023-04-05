Screenwriter, Playwright Susan Emshwiller Dives in with Debut Novel "Thar She Blows"
After success as a screenwriter, playwright, and director, author Susan Emshwiller switches mediums to create an engrossing debut novel "Thar She Blows." The story revolves around a mother's search for her teenage son who has been swallowed by, and is living in, a whale.
Santa Fe, NM, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pinehead Press is proud to announce the April 11 release of "Thar She Blows,” the debut novel by award-winning screenwriter, playwright and director Susan Emshwiller.
While departing in form from her previous work for stage and screen, Susan Emshwiller’s debut novel “Thar She Blows” incorporates all her storytelling and characterization chops, within dramatic and energized prose. “As much as I love the camaraderie and collaboration of films and theater, it’s very liberating to create a story with prose. I’m invigorated and relishing this freedom,” said Emshwiller.
“Thar She Blows” tells the absurd story of an agoraphobic suburban mother's search for her teenage son, who has been swallowed by, and is living in, a whale. Family dysfunction intertwines with a variety of characters from around the world who impact each other from near and far. Both mother and son battle their inner skeptical voices as they face the impossible task of finding each other, but each becomes more self-reliant, in this moving tale of survival, sacrifice and reinvention.
Amy Madigan, actor and producer who has worked with Emshwiller, praises the novel, saying, "Susan is afraid of nothing in her writing. Full Stop. Hilarious! A mother/son fiasco/journey wrapped in love, grit, and impossibility-be-damned! I promise you will love this wild ride.”
Anne Anthony, author of "A Blue Moon & Other Murmurs of the Heart" writes of the book, "Funny, tender, and uplifting, this journey is a nonstop, cover-to-cover read, flipping one page after the other hoping, cheering, and breathlessly wondering about the final outcome for mother and son in this suspenseful tale of rescue.”
About the Author: Emshwiller, known for her screenwriting work on the movie “Pollock,” is a produced and published playwright, filmmaker, actress, artist and writer of short stories. "Thar She Blows" is her debut novel.
"Thar She Blows” is available for pre-order now at retailers and online bookstores.
