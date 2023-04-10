NIBAV Home Lifts Launches New Experience Centre in Canada
In Canada, NIBAV Home Lifts opens a new experience Centre.
Toronto, Canada, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NIBAV Home Lifts, a leading provider of sustainable home lift solutions, has announced the opening of a new Experience Centre in Canada. The state-of-the-art centre is designed to showcase NIBAV's latest range of Series III home lifts, offering visitors a first-hand experience of its premium Series III Max as well.
The new Experience Centre is located at the heart of Canada's bustling commercial district, providing easy access to visitors from all over the country. With its sleek and modern design, the centre reflects NIBAV's commitment to quality and excellence in the home lift industry.
The Experience Centre features a range of fully functional Home elevators including the latest Series III max. Visitors can explore the latest range of home lifts and learn about the benefits of installing a home lift in their own residence.
Packed to the brim with well researched features, these lifts are equipped with polycarbonate glass that is 250 times stronger than a normal glass. As self supporting structures, they eliminate the need for a pit or a headroom and can be easy to dismantle and reinstall in a different place. Additionally, they carry the accolade for being the only certified elevator brand in India to carry to the ISO 9001:2015 certification from TUV SUD.
“We are delighted about the launch of our new Experience Centre in Canada”, said Mr. Vimal Babu, Director of NIBAV Lifts. "With the addition of this new facility, we'll have the opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art home lift solutions and provide our customers with an unmatched and interactive experience."
The Experience Centre also features a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who can guide visitors through the selection process and provide expert advice on home elevator installation, maintenance, and repair. With its unparalleled level of service and commitment to customer satisfaction, NIBAV Lifts is poised to become the go-to provider of home lift solutions in Canada.
About NIBAV Lifts
NIBAV Lifts is a leading provider of home lift solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to homeowners across the world. With over 25 years of experience in the home lifts industry, NIBAV is committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that enhance the mobility and accessibility of residential properties.
For more information, please visit https://www.nibavlifts.ca/contact/
Contact Information:
Phone: +1 888-844-1966
Email: info@nibavlifts.ca
Website: https://www.nibavlifts.ca/
The new Experience Centre is located at the heart of Canada's bustling commercial district, providing easy access to visitors from all over the country. With its sleek and modern design, the centre reflects NIBAV's commitment to quality and excellence in the home lift industry.
The Experience Centre features a range of fully functional Home elevators including the latest Series III max. Visitors can explore the latest range of home lifts and learn about the benefits of installing a home lift in their own residence.
Packed to the brim with well researched features, these lifts are equipped with polycarbonate glass that is 250 times stronger than a normal glass. As self supporting structures, they eliminate the need for a pit or a headroom and can be easy to dismantle and reinstall in a different place. Additionally, they carry the accolade for being the only certified elevator brand in India to carry to the ISO 9001:2015 certification from TUV SUD.
“We are delighted about the launch of our new Experience Centre in Canada”, said Mr. Vimal Babu, Director of NIBAV Lifts. "With the addition of this new facility, we'll have the opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art home lift solutions and provide our customers with an unmatched and interactive experience."
The Experience Centre also features a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who can guide visitors through the selection process and provide expert advice on home elevator installation, maintenance, and repair. With its unparalleled level of service and commitment to customer satisfaction, NIBAV Lifts is poised to become the go-to provider of home lift solutions in Canada.
About NIBAV Lifts
NIBAV Lifts is a leading provider of home lift solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to homeowners across the world. With over 25 years of experience in the home lifts industry, NIBAV is committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that enhance the mobility and accessibility of residential properties.
For more information, please visit https://www.nibavlifts.ca/contact/
Contact Information:
Phone: +1 888-844-1966
Email: info@nibavlifts.ca
Website: https://www.nibavlifts.ca/
Contact
Nibav Lifts IncContact
Ashley Cullum
+1 888-844-1966
https://www.nibavlifts.ca/
Experience Centre Address: Nibav Lifts INC, #32, 300 Steelcase Road West, Markham, ON L3R 2W2, Canada
Ashley Cullum
+1 888-844-1966
https://www.nibavlifts.ca/
Experience Centre Address: Nibav Lifts INC, #32, 300 Steelcase Road West, Markham, ON L3R 2W2, Canada
Categories