Leslie Rand Wilderson’s New Book, "Vegan Musings Deux," Provides Fundamentals and Scientific Data to Give a New Dimension to the Wondrous World of Plant-Based Nutrition
Cleveland, OH, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Leslie Rand Wilderson, who is board certified in medical optometry, has completed her most recent book, “Vegan Musings Deux: A Plant-Based Diet Sourcebook Part Two”: an insightful guide to the many different food sources available to those following a plant-based diet, and the incredible benefits that science shows these plants can provide.
A native of Queens, New York, who now resides in Cleveland, Ohio, Leslie Rand Wilderson, OD, FAAO, has been practicing optometry for twenty-four years since completing her doctoral education and residency training at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. Dr. Wilderson has been dedicated to making professional contributions to her field, and her clinical work has been published in peer-reviewed medical journals.
In practice, Dr. Wilderson has always educated her patients about eye nutrition, and realized early that a holistic, team approach to address general nutrition wellness was necessary in the wake of the diabetic and obesity health crises. As she investigated the dietary recommendations for those conditions, she realized that the practices she employed in her own life correlated with the nutritional recommendations she needed to impart to her patients.
“Take a journey through the vast edible plant kingdom with a thoughtful collection of colorful collages and illuminating passages traversing the benefits of plant nutrition,” writes Dr. Wilderson. “Exploring essential elements of the plant-based diet, ‘V Musings Deux’ guides your plant food choices and invigorates your loftiest health goals. From the investigated power of cauliflower, anecdotes about vegan sweets and wine to the rise of popular plant burger trends and data on smart plant textiles, part two in the ‘V Musings’ series offers a whimsical look at the save-life-on-planet-Earth, plant-based lifestyle. In concert with its repertoire of fruit and veggie nutrient profiles, a review of the unique ‘V Musings’ ten plant food groups provides an organic blueprint for building a nutrient-rich diet.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leslie Rand Wilderson’s book is inspired by the author’s goal of showing how adopting a plant-based diet can be empowering, enriching, and uniquely tailored to individual lifestyles. Through sharing writings, Dr. Wilderson chronicles the ride of the plant-based diet she has enjoyed so much and aims to provide an incredible source of information for vegans and plant-based dabblers alike.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Vegan Musings Deux: A Plant-Based Diet Sourcebook Part Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
