Author J. Morris Beene’s New Book, "Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Participant's Notebook," Holds the Tools for Couples to Build a Lasting Marriage
Recent release “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Participant's Notebook,” from Covenant Books author J. Morris Beene, is a helpful workbook for couples preparing for marriage that are seeking guidance in their future union. Derived from the author's premarital counseling course developed within his ministry, readers will gain the knowledge to help build a marriage of faith and love.
Greenville, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Morris Beene, who has dedicated his life to working with people through God’s Word to help those in need, has completed his new book, “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Participant's Notebook”: an insightful program for couples who are preparing to be married to ensure their marriage are founded in strong principles for a healthy union.
Author J. Morris Beene has been in the counseling ministry in Greenville, Texas, since 1985, where he has also been in a private practice as a biblical counselor. Morris and his wife Kendra, who have two sons and seven grandchildren, have attended Crosspoint Fellowship since October 2005, where he is currently one of the elders at Crosspoint Fellowship and enjoys teaching and preaching when the opportunity arises.
The tools found within “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Participant's Notebook” is based upon the premarital counseling course designed by the author during his counseling ministry to help couples who are seeking to have a stronger marriage based on the principles of love and faith in one another and God.
“‘Marriage of Honor’ is a Premarital Counseling Course that covers a number of different perspectives to help a couple think through issues that may come up in their future marriage,” writes Beene. “This Participant’s Guide is a workbook to be used by participants in the Marriage of Honor Premarital Counseling Course in order for you to take notes during the course. My prayer is that you will find this material helpful to you in your current relationship and in your future marriage.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J. Morris Beene’s new book is the perfect tool for prospective spouses to raise their future nuptials to the next level and live in accordance with God’s vision for marriages.
Readers can purchase “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Participant's Notebook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
