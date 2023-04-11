Author J. Morris Beene’s New Book, "Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Participant's Notebook," Holds the Tools for Couples to Build a Lasting Marriage

Recent release “Marriage of Honor: A Premarital Counseling Course Participant's Notebook,” from Covenant Books author J. Morris Beene, is a helpful workbook for couples preparing for marriage that are seeking guidance in their future union. Derived from the author's premarital counseling course developed within his ministry, readers will gain the knowledge to help build a marriage of faith and love.