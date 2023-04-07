Author James Richards Sr.'s New Audiobook, "The Millennium Heaven on Earth," is a Gripping Discussion of the Impending Thousand-Year Reign of Peace After Christ's Return
Recent audiobook release “The Millennium Heaven on Earth,” from Audiobook Network author James Richards Sr., is a compelling exploration of what lies in store for humanity during the first thousand years after Jesus’s Second Coming to Earth. Richards Sr. guides his listeners through what Christ’s return would mean by demystifying the various prophecies made within the Holy Word of God.
Memphis, TN, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Richards Sr., a writer for the nonprofit and nondenominational ministry Millennial Prison Ministry, has completed his new audiobook, “The Millennium Heaven on Earth”: a captivating exploration of the thousand-year long era of peace promised within Scripture following the Second Coming of Christ.
“The title of this book is based on Bible prophecies in the Old and New Testaments,” writes Richards Sr. “Daniel 7:13–14 and Isaiah 2:4 are two of the many prophecies in the Old Testament. In the New Testament, in Matthew 6:10, Jesus taught his disciples to pray for God’s will ‘to be done on earth as it is in heaven.’ In Revelation 20:4, it states about the reign of Jesus Christ for a thousand years—the Millennium.
“In Revelation 20:1–3, the scriptures say God is going to lock Satan, the devil, up for a thousand years. This is when the millennium will come to the planet Earth—paradise restored. From this verse, we get the word ‘millennium,’ Latin for ‘one thousand,’ the kingly rule of God by Jesus and the resurrected saints—the kingdom of heaven on planet Earth.
“In the millennium, crime, sickness, pain, and suffering are gone. Poverty and corruption and even prisons and funeral homes will be eventually eliminated during these one thousand years (Rev. 21:4–5).”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Richards Sr.’s new audiobook is an enlightening look at what the period after Christ’s triumphant return will bring to his devout followers. Through his writings, Richards Sr. discusses the prophecies found within the Holy Bible, explaining them so that listeners may better comprehend what they mean and prepare for the promised end of days.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Millennium Heaven on Earth” by James Richards Sr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
