Author James Richards Sr.'s New Audiobook, "The Millennium Heaven on Earth," is a Gripping Discussion of the Impending Thousand-Year Reign of Peace After Christ's Return

Recent audiobook release “The Millennium Heaven on Earth,” from Audiobook Network author James Richards Sr., is a compelling exploration of what lies in store for humanity during the first thousand years after Jesus’s Second Coming to Earth. Richards Sr. guides his listeners through what Christ’s return would mean by demystifying the various prophecies made within the Holy Word of God.