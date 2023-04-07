Author Bruce Barcomb's New Audiobook, "The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness," is a Compelling Reflection of the Commonly Shared Belief Systems of Mankind
Recent audiobook release “The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness,” from Audiobook Network author Bruce Barcomb, is an eye-opening exploration of the ways in which humanity has governed itself based on internalized and learned belief systems. Through his writings, Barcomb aimed to encourage listeners to engage in self-reflection and to live via personal values of holistic autonomy.
Canoga Park, CA, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Barcomb has completed his new audiobook, “The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness”: a gripping look at the philosophy, mythology, and religious ideologies that mankind is exposed to, and how these practices are used to influence and control all other aspects of one’s life.
“‘The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness’ is an evolutionary look at who we are in the universal consciousness,” writes Barcomb. “As imperfect as we are as a species, we share a common thread of belief systems predicated on learned, internalized data. What have we seen, learned, practiced, and become? Are we capable of self-examination?
“Without the ability to examine our thoughts, ideas, or learned practices, we are forever bound to arcane ideas or behaviors that do not reflect our natural ability to adapt.
“'The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness' reflects our collective and individual human condition spanning a few millennia. In correlating the foundations of our collective, concepts from books, films, history, facts, and conspiracies are incorporated, all backed by supporting referential materials.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Bruce Barcomb’s new audiobook draws upon extensive research undergone by the author, examining core events and concepts that have shaped the current political divide, including the intentions of the Founding Fathers. Thought-provoking and poignant, “The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness” will encourage listeners to disengage from the dangerous vitriol spewed by leaders on both sides of the political spectrum, and to seek out truths not only with one’s heads but with their hearts as well.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness” by Bruce Barcomb through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
