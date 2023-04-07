Author Bruce Barcomb's New Audiobook, "The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness," is a Compelling Reflection of the Commonly Shared Belief Systems of Mankind

Recent audiobook release “The Change Agent—Paradigm Shift in Consciousness,” from Audiobook Network author Bruce Barcomb, is an eye-opening exploration of the ways in which humanity has governed itself based on internalized and learned belief systems. Through his writings, Barcomb aimed to encourage listeners to engage in self-reflection and to live via personal values of holistic autonomy.