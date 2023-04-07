Author Nicole Sherwood's New Audiobook, "Forever Lost: Fallen" is a Captivating Fantasy Adventure Following the Elf Prince Catair in a Classic Battle of Good Versus Evil

Recent audiobook release “Forever Lost: Fallen,” from Audiobook Network author Nicole Sherwood, tells the riveting tale of Prince Catair, a young elvish prince who must destroy a cursed piece of jewelry. The mission immediately goes south, with Catair becoming separated from the rest of his group, and in the meantime, an unknown enemy works from the shadows, risking the fate of the world.