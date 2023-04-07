Author Nicole Sherwood's New Audiobook, "Forever Lost: Fallen" is a Captivating Fantasy Adventure Following the Elf Prince Catair in a Classic Battle of Good Versus Evil
Recent audiobook release “Forever Lost: Fallen,” from Audiobook Network author Nicole Sherwood, tells the riveting tale of Prince Catair, a young elvish prince who must destroy a cursed piece of jewelry. The mission immediately goes south, with Catair becoming separated from the rest of his group, and in the meantime, an unknown enemy works from the shadows, risking the fate of the world.
Comstock, NY, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Sherwood has completed her new audiobook, “Forever Lost: Fallen”: a compelling fantasy centered around a young elven prince who is tasked with an important mission that leaves the fate of his world and loved ones hanging in the balance.
A lifelong resident of upstate New York, author Nicole Sherwood has always loved the open space, green forests, and wildlife. In elementary school, her family was informed that she had dyslexia. This was holding back her ability to learn to read, spell, and write. With special classes, Nicole learned many tricks to begin to excel through the challenges presented with this diagnosis. By the time Nicole finished high school, she learned to love what had once given her the biggest challenges in life. Attending college, Nicole studied horticulture, her second passion, graduating with a degree.
“Prince Catair, the youngest son of the king of the elves, finds himself sent on a mission to destroy an ancient evil necklace discovered to be in his possession,” writes Sherwood. “The mission goes wrong from the start. The group made up of Prince Catair's best friend, William Starling; fiancée, Annalee; and new and old friends faced monsters, weather, and evil sorcerers.
“Tragedy strikes on Prince Catair's soul when he and Annalee are washed overboard into an unforgiving sea. Separated from any help, Annalee falls victim to the evil ancient necklace.
“Now Prince Catair must race against time to save Annalee and all the kingdoms, when an ancient dragon warrior and his queen rain destruction throughout all the kingdoms, razing cities, towns, and villages to the ground with fire and rage.
“As Prince Catair fights his way against magic and time, another unseen enemy moves in the background to bring down and destroy all that Prince Catair holds dear and is trying so hard to save.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nicole Sherwood’s new audiobook will take listeners on a captivating journey as Prince Catair forges ahead through countless enemies and dark forces in order to rescue Annalee and his entire world before it’s too late. Brimming with unique character and set in a fully realized fantasy setting, “Forever Lost: Fallen” will leave listeners spellbound, desperate for more right up until its thrilling conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Forever Lost: Fallen” by Nicole Sherwood through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
