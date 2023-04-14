Author Alba Mercedes Tavarez's New Audiobook "Our Kitchen" is a Series of Recipes and Lessons from the Author's Family Experienced While Gathered Around the Dinner Table
Recent audiobook release “Our Kitchen: An Experience Among Family, Cooking, Songs, Hymns, and Poems,” from Audiobook Network author Alba Mercedes Tavarez, is a touching assortment of family recipes that the author enjoyed while growing up, as well as a collection of reflections that will help to enlighten listeners and inspire them to join together with loved ones to share a meal together.
Monroe, NY, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alba Mercedes Tavarez has completed her new audiobook, “Our Kitchen: An Experience Among Family, Cooking, Songs, Hymns, and Poems”: a collection of family recipes and reflective poems, prayers, and ruminations to help nourish one’s mind, body, and soul.
Born in Coamo, Puerto Rico, author Alba Mercedes Tavarez moved with her family to New York at the age of twelve. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and received her BA in Spanish from New Paltz College. After completing some work in the Master of Educational Psychology at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, Tavarez worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a clerk-stenographer, for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and as a secretary to the civilian personnel officer. She also worked as a customs aide at the Houston Intercontinental Airport in Texas. Back in New York, she worked for Vocational and Educational Services for Individuals with Disabilities (VESID), as a counselor assistant.
“My mother and my aunts were great cooks,” writes Tavarez. “They took great pride in their culinary creations. The miracle of their cooking is that it was delicious and nutritious. My mother used to say, ‘You are what you eat.’ My sister is ninety-four and healthy--a testament to my mother's cooking.
“My mother's and aunts' kitchens are closed; however, the recipes in this book provide you the keys to their kitchens. You can too prepare delicious and nutritious food for your family, which will result in longevity for your loved ones.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Alba Mercedes Tavarez’s new audiobook provides not only food for the body but for the soul as well through heartfelt poems, songs, and hymns. Through her writings, Tavarez hopes to inspire listeners to gather their loved ones around the dinner table to share both meals and faith-based lessons and advice to carry with them through all of life’s struggles and triumphs.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Our Kitchen: An Experience Among Family, Cooking, Songs, Hymns, and Poems” by Alba Mercedes Tavarez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Born in Coamo, Puerto Rico, author Alba Mercedes Tavarez moved with her family to New York at the age of twelve. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and received her BA in Spanish from New Paltz College. After completing some work in the Master of Educational Psychology at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, Tavarez worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a clerk-stenographer, for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and as a secretary to the civilian personnel officer. She also worked as a customs aide at the Houston Intercontinental Airport in Texas. Back in New York, she worked for Vocational and Educational Services for Individuals with Disabilities (VESID), as a counselor assistant.
“My mother and my aunts were great cooks,” writes Tavarez. “They took great pride in their culinary creations. The miracle of their cooking is that it was delicious and nutritious. My mother used to say, ‘You are what you eat.’ My sister is ninety-four and healthy--a testament to my mother's cooking.
“My mother's and aunts' kitchens are closed; however, the recipes in this book provide you the keys to their kitchens. You can too prepare delicious and nutritious food for your family, which will result in longevity for your loved ones.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Alba Mercedes Tavarez’s new audiobook provides not only food for the body but for the soul as well through heartfelt poems, songs, and hymns. Through her writings, Tavarez hopes to inspire listeners to gather their loved ones around the dinner table to share both meals and faith-based lessons and advice to carry with them through all of life’s struggles and triumphs.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Our Kitchen: An Experience Among Family, Cooking, Songs, Hymns, and Poems” by Alba Mercedes Tavarez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories