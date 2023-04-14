Author Alba Mercedes Tavarez's New Audiobook "Our Kitchen" is a Series of Recipes and Lessons from the Author's Family Experienced While Gathered Around the Dinner Table

Recent audiobook release “Our Kitchen: An Experience Among Family, Cooking, Songs, Hymns, and Poems,” from Audiobook Network author Alba Mercedes Tavarez, is a touching assortment of family recipes that the author enjoyed while growing up, as well as a collection of reflections that will help to enlighten listeners and inspire them to join together with loved ones to share a meal together.