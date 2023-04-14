Author Akintayo Emmanuel's New Audiobook, "Canceling Appointment with Death," Discusses the COVID-19 Pandemic as a Challenging Test from God on His Followers

Recent audiobook release “Canceling Appointment with Death: COVID-19 Pandemic: Using Divine Missile Defense System against Invisible Global Weapon of Mass Destruction,” from Audiobook Network author Akintayo Emmanuel, is a fascinating work that offers a new perspective on the pandemic.