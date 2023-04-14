Author Akintayo Emmanuel's New Audiobook, "Canceling Appointment with Death," Discusses the COVID-19 Pandemic as a Challenging Test from God on His Followers
Recent audiobook release “Canceling Appointment with Death: COVID-19 Pandemic: Using Divine Missile Defense System against Invisible Global Weapon of Mass Destruction,” from Audiobook Network author Akintayo Emmanuel, is a fascinating work that offers a new perspective on the pandemic.
Gambrills, MD, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Akintayo Emmanuel has completed his new audiobook, “Canceling Appointment with Death: COVID-19 Pandemic: Using Divine Missile Defense System against Invisible Global Weapon of Mass Destruction”: an intriguing and insightful work that discusses how God uses situations to change His people.
Akintayo Emmanuel is a seasonal global speaker and breaker of the Word of God. He is a geneticist by profession, and a missionary by calling according to the election of grace.
Emmanuel writes, “This is the time for us to begin to live the crucified life by the faith of the Son of the living God. Storms do come to everyone, but only those who have ears to hear and are committed to doing the Word of God will remain in faith. The Lord will not prevent us from being thrown into the lion’s den, but He will send His angels ahead to shut the mouth of the lions; neither will He keep us from being thrown into the fiery furnace of life, but He will ensure that not even a single hair on our head is burned. We are to pass through waters as in Noah’s flood, the Red Sea, and the River Jordan but never to be drowned by them (Isa. 43:2).”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Akintayo Emmanuel’s new audiobook is an original work that invites listeners to view the challenges of the pandemic through the lens of faith.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Canceling Appointment with Death: COVID-19 Pandemic: Using Divine Missile Defense System against Invisible Global Weapon of Mass Destruction” by Akintayo Emmanuel through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
