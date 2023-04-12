Share On Purpose, Inc. Welcomes Katy Davis as President of Its Cornerstone Brand: Promote On Purpose, LLC
Dallas, TX, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katy Davis will join the Share On Purpose, Inc. portfolio to lead Promote On Purpose, a cornerstone brand in the portfolio. Bringing almost three decades of executive leadership experience, Katy will oversee day-to-day operations and take over management from CEO and Founder, Terri Maxwell.
“This is an exciting day for Promote On Purpose,” said Terri Maxwell. “We have a great service; amazing clients and the brand is ready to go to the next level. Katy is the perfect leader to take us there.”
Prior to joining Promote On Purpose, Katy was Chief Operating Officer at National Association of Corporate Directors, and Vice President of Global Member Services at Entrepreneurs' Organization. She also started her own consulting firm, prior to considering the role as President of Promote On Purpose. She’s been responsible for tripling revenue, strengthening culture, and delivering successful programs in previous roles and is ready for an exciting challenge in a new industry.
“Promote On Purpose’s bold vision of Revolutionizing the Way Brands Grow, is what first attracted me to the role. As I learned more, it became clear my strengths mirrored Promote’s core brand values of Driven, Innovative, Problem-Solvers and Authentic. I’ve spent my career working with CEO’s and Board Leaders to drive exponential growth. Working side-by-side with the Promote team will allow me to do that in new ways,” Katy Davis said.
Eager to bring her experience of building high-performing teams to the next level, Katy partnered with Project CEOX. CEOX is a leading provider of C-Suite and Board talent to VC firms, supporting hundreds of women in their career journeys. CEOX matched Davis with Terri Maxwell to create a win-win talent fit.
“The match was great for me because I wanted to work for a business that served value-based leaders of conscious companies. With Promote On Purpose’s proprietary Authentic Demand Generation™ tools, and focus on Authentic Content Creation, I knew the role was the right opportunity,” Davis added.
After onboarding Davis into the President role, Maxwell plans to spend 2023 transitioning the CEO role to Davis, which is what drew her to Project CEOX.
“From the moment I heard about Project CEOX, I knew they would be an asset to our portfolio. Although we prefer to grow talent from entry-level roles into top leadership positions, there are times when a brand is ready before we have leaders available to take the top spot. Project CEOX exceeded my expectations and found the perfect fit.”
About Share On Purpose, Inc.
Share On Purpose creates, launches, and/or invests in companies with innovative ideas that make the world better.
The Share Cultivator™ creates and launches purposeful brands that transform industries and positively impact communities. We scale these concepts with sophisticated management, strategic differentiation, as well as operational and technical excellence.
Share On Purpose has an amazing culture that supports leaders as they grow professionally and personally in the pursuit of success and meaning. For more information about working for our brands, visit Careers.
About Promote On Purpose, LLC.
Promote On Purpose is an Authentic Demand Generation™ company that accelerates the growth of innovative brands through three services: Get Noticed, Get Media, and Get Revenue.
Our bold vision: Revolutionize the way brands grow.
Our clients are strategic, focused and driven and want to tell their story in a meaningful way. We provide powerful SEO-optimized content and videos, deep demand generation expertise, powerful media exposure and customized marketing strategies that get results.
“This is an exciting day for Promote On Purpose,” said Terri Maxwell. “We have a great service; amazing clients and the brand is ready to go to the next level. Katy is the perfect leader to take us there.”
Prior to joining Promote On Purpose, Katy was Chief Operating Officer at National Association of Corporate Directors, and Vice President of Global Member Services at Entrepreneurs' Organization. She also started her own consulting firm, prior to considering the role as President of Promote On Purpose. She’s been responsible for tripling revenue, strengthening culture, and delivering successful programs in previous roles and is ready for an exciting challenge in a new industry.
“Promote On Purpose’s bold vision of Revolutionizing the Way Brands Grow, is what first attracted me to the role. As I learned more, it became clear my strengths mirrored Promote’s core brand values of Driven, Innovative, Problem-Solvers and Authentic. I’ve spent my career working with CEO’s and Board Leaders to drive exponential growth. Working side-by-side with the Promote team will allow me to do that in new ways,” Katy Davis said.
Eager to bring her experience of building high-performing teams to the next level, Katy partnered with Project CEOX. CEOX is a leading provider of C-Suite and Board talent to VC firms, supporting hundreds of women in their career journeys. CEOX matched Davis with Terri Maxwell to create a win-win talent fit.
“The match was great for me because I wanted to work for a business that served value-based leaders of conscious companies. With Promote On Purpose’s proprietary Authentic Demand Generation™ tools, and focus on Authentic Content Creation, I knew the role was the right opportunity,” Davis added.
After onboarding Davis into the President role, Maxwell plans to spend 2023 transitioning the CEO role to Davis, which is what drew her to Project CEOX.
“From the moment I heard about Project CEOX, I knew they would be an asset to our portfolio. Although we prefer to grow talent from entry-level roles into top leadership positions, there are times when a brand is ready before we have leaders available to take the top spot. Project CEOX exceeded my expectations and found the perfect fit.”
About Share On Purpose, Inc.
Share On Purpose creates, launches, and/or invests in companies with innovative ideas that make the world better.
The Share Cultivator™ creates and launches purposeful brands that transform industries and positively impact communities. We scale these concepts with sophisticated management, strategic differentiation, as well as operational and technical excellence.
Share On Purpose has an amazing culture that supports leaders as they grow professionally and personally in the pursuit of success and meaning. For more information about working for our brands, visit Careers.
About Promote On Purpose, LLC.
Promote On Purpose is an Authentic Demand Generation™ company that accelerates the growth of innovative brands through three services: Get Noticed, Get Media, and Get Revenue.
Our bold vision: Revolutionize the way brands grow.
Our clients are strategic, focused and driven and want to tell their story in a meaningful way. We provide powerful SEO-optimized content and videos, deep demand generation expertise, powerful media exposure and customized marketing strategies that get results.
Contact
Promote On PurposeContact
Lisa Maxwell
844-808-3246
https://promoteonpurpose.com/
Lisa Maxwell
844-808-3246
https://promoteonpurpose.com/
Categories