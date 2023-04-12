Fine Arts Nature Photography Gallery & Metal Print Giveaway
Fine Art Nature Photographer Michael Brinkley, will host a 2 day gallery. He is giving away a metal print of a Wood Duck, taken locally. Giveaway metal print size 27" x 20".
Norwalk, CT, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Days: Saturday and Sunday
Dates: April 22 & 23, 2023
Venue: 57 Chestnut Street Norwalk, CT
Time: 1pm to 7pm
Fine Arts Nature Photographer Michael Brinkley, is hosting a two day art gallery featuring metal, canvas, acrylic and poster prints.
Michael is giving away a metal print, of a Wood Duck size 20" x 27".
Trusted art seller, and his website is verified and secure. (SSL Encrypted)
To enter the contest titled "April 2023 Giveaway," click the link and fill out your name and email address.
Link: www.michaelbrinkleynaturephotography.com/april-2023-giveaway
Some of the subjects included in the gallery includes, Bald Eagles, Hummingbirds, Wood Ducks, Red Breasted and Hooded Mergansers, Cardinals, Swans, Mandarins, Red Bellied Woodpeckers, Osprey, Hawks and a lot more.
Contact
Michael Brinkley
203-360-5483
https://www.michaelbrinkleynaturephotography.com
