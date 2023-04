Fine Arts Nature Photography Gallery & Metal Print Giveaway

Norwalk, CT, April 12, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Days: Saturday and SundayDates: April 22 & 23, 2023Venue: 57 Chestnut Street Norwalk, CTTime: 1pm to 7pmFine Arts Nature Photographer Michael Brinkley, is hosting a two day art gallery featuring metal, canvas, acrylic and poster prints.Michael is giving away a metal print, of a Wood Duck size 20" x 27".Trusted art seller, and his website is verified and secure. (SSL Encrypted)To enter the contest titled "April 2023 Giveaway," click the link and fill out your name and email address.Link: www.michaelbrinkleynaturephotography.com/april-2023-giveaway Some of the subjects included in the gallery includes, Bald Eagles, Hummingbirds, Wood Ducks, Red Breasted and Hooded Mergansers, Cardinals, Swans, Mandarins, Red Bellied Woodpeckers, Osprey, Hawks and a lot more.