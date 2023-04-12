Stylianos Logothetis, Ph.D. Honored as a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
New York, NY, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stylianos Logothetis, Ph.D. has been named VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of wine-making.
About Stylianos Logothetis, Ph.D
With over 25 years' experience in the wine industry, Stylianos Logothetis, Ph.D. has recently returned to his previous position as a wine consultant at Purely Greece Imports in New York City and will also serve as a consultant for Wine Affairs Inc.
Prior to his new roles, Dr. Logothetis, was the director of enology and viticulture at Walla Walla Community College in Washington State. In that role, he oversaw the university program, providing students with hands-on experience in winemaking, viticulture practices, and wine sales. Dr. Logothetis served as the head of the academic program and managed the school’s vineyards, wine production, and winery operations.
Dr. Logothetis has also served as an adjunct lecturer with the University of West Attica, Greece, was a grand sommelier, and a maitre with Privilege Restaurant Club in Athens, Greece. He was also the general manager and owned the Wine and Spirits Analysis Laboratory with Amfissa Winery in Greece. In addition, he served as production manager with Kir-Yanni of Greece, and the general manager of Georgakopoulos Estate, Greece. Dr. Logothetis is also the co-founder of Purely Greece Imports LLC., a company that promotes boutique Greek wineries to the U.S. market.
Born in Greece, Stylianos was a professional soccer player when he was young. He earned his Ph.D. in Yeast Physiology and Fermentation from Abertay Dundee University in Scotland in 2009. He is a member of the Scottish Microbiology Society, the European Federation of Biotechnology, and the International Wine Organization.
Sought after for his expertise, Dr. Logothetis has been featured in Sip Magazine and over 20 other publications. One of his most notable achievements is his involvement in the recultivation of two different lost grape varieties in Greece; Begleri on the island of Ikaria and Limniona in central Greece.
In his spare time, Stylianos likes reading research publications, cooking, watching movies and outdoor activities.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
