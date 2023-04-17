Author Kimberly Gee’s New Book, "Gluten-Free Cooking with a Military Wife," Provides Readers with Mouth-Watering Recipes to Classic Dishes and Favorite Comfort Foods

Recent release “Gluten-Free Cooking with a Military Wife,” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Gee, is a series of recipes designed by the author while stationed with her husband in six locations around the world. These recipes are specifically designed to be gluten-free in order to help readers who cannot digest gluten, but still wish to enjoy their favorite meals.