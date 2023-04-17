Author Kimberly Gee’s New Book, "Gluten-Free Cooking with a Military Wife," Provides Readers with Mouth-Watering Recipes to Classic Dishes and Favorite Comfort Foods
Recent release “Gluten-Free Cooking with a Military Wife,” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Gee, is a series of recipes designed by the author while stationed with her husband in six locations around the world. These recipes are specifically designed to be gluten-free in order to help readers who cannot digest gluten, but still wish to enjoy their favorite meals.
Mooresville, IN, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Gee, an Air Force senior noncommissioned officer military spouse who has been blessed with three grown children and seven grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Gluten-Free Cooking with a Military Wife”: a collection of recipes designed to help those struggling to find enticing gluten-free food.
Born and raised near the Louisiana bayou, author Kimberly Gee holds a degree in social work from Louisiana College and a web design certificate from Purdue University. She has filled various roles in her life for her family, church, and community, and has traveled with her husband to six states and countries in service to the United States military. Her cooking is influenced by the places she has visited and lived in.
Gee shares, “A gluten-free diet is more than eating gluten-free bread. It is life-changing. This cookbook can help those with celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity/wheat sensitivity, wheat allergy, or anyone wanting to follow a gluten-free diet.
“Herbs, spices, and sauces enrich the recipes of the cookbook. You will enjoy food again while learning the food brands and products suggested. This book provides recipes for condiments that can be costly when bought gluten-free or are not offered as gluten-free in a store.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kimberly Gee’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for gluten-free and dairy-free cooking, which came about from having many loved ones in her life who are sensitive to gluten and/or dairy, herself included. By utilizing the recipes and ingredients suggested within “Gluten-Free Cooking with a Military Wife,” readers will discover meals that are sure to make their next holiday, birthday, or luncheon a gluten-free success.
Readers can purchase “Gluten-Free Cooking with a Military Wife” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
