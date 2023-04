Dr. Anthony L. Rice Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Riverside, CA, April 12, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Anthony L. Rice of Riverside, California, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.About Dr. Anthony L. RiceDr. Anthony L. Rice is the principal of Moreno Valley Unified School District in Moreno Valley, California. The Moreno Valley Unified School District is the third-largest district in Riverside County and the 23rd largest in California, educating nearly 32,000 students in grades TK-12 at 40 schools.An innovative educator and school leader, Dr. Rice has specializes in working with at risk students and creating opportunities to maximize their educational experience. In his role as principal, Dr. Rice is responsible for the oversight of the staff, faculty, and student body. He implements programs and resources and provides educational leadership. He also serves as a liaison with the local community and parents.Prior to his current role, Dr. Rice was a special education coordinator for Moreno Valley Unified School District. He also hosted a podcast called The Color of Leadership. This platform was created so that listeners and educators have an opportunity to establish critical conversations around the table with extraordinary people who are in the roles of either: superintendents, directors or site administrators, teachers, and mentors in their own right. The goal of this platform is to exclusively allow guests to share their own personal journeys and experiences with our audience as they navigate the educational and professional system as a person of color.Born on November 29, 1973, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Anthony earned his Ed.D. from California Polytechnic University, Pomona.Dr. Anthony Rice has been married for 24 years to Yolanda Rice and has two children, Anthony Rice Jr., 27 years old and Victoria Rice, 24 years old. He is also a caretaker for his mother Lillian Rice and mother-in law Victoria Medel where they reside in Riverside, California.Dr. Rice is affiliated with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and works closely with the N.A.A.C.P. In his spare time, you can find him camping and cycling.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.