McArthur Homes Named 2022 Builder of the Year by the Utah Home Builders Association
McArthur Homes was awarded the Utah Home Builders Association 2022 Builder of the Year. McArthur Homes has been building homes for local communities since 1993, built over 3,500 homes, and is an active supporter of Salt Lake Habitat for Humanity.
South Jordan, UT, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- McArthur Homes was named 2022 Home Builder of the Year by the Utah State Home Builder’s Association at their recent annual award ceremony held in Draper, Utah.
This is the highest honor that the Utah Home Builders Association can bestow on a member. It is presented annually to a Homebuilder who demonstrates excellence in quality construction practices, customer service, financial performance, and contributions to the industry and the community.
McArthur Homes was founded in 1993 and has built over 3,500 new homes for Utah families in over 45 local communities. Over the past 30 years, McArthur Homes has been one of the state’s most awarded builders earning multiple Builder of the Year awards from State and local associations, five Guildmaster Awards for excellent customer satisfaction, and numerous Parade of Homes awards, including Best of State, Best of Show, Best Homes Design, Best Interior Merchandising, Community of the Year and the People’s Choice award.
The Association noted the contributions of Ron McArthur, President, along with John Gassman, Vice President, who have both served on the Uniform Building Code Commission, which recommends building code changes to the state legislature. They have been actively involved in improving Utah’s building codes for over 20 years.
The Company is also an active supporter of Salt Lake Habitat for Humanity and is currently assisting Habitat in constructing 12 high-performance homes at Habitat’s Field of Dreams community in Kearns, Utah.
McArthur is committed to designing and building homes that are durable, affordable to own and operate and provide a healthy living environment for homeowners. They are currently building townhomes from the high $300’s in Utah county. Find out more about them at www.McArthurHomes.com.
