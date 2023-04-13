FULFLLD Acquires Nillam Logistics to Expand White Glove Delivery Services for Brands
FULFLLD, the tech-enabled white-labeled delivery service, announced today the acquisition of Nillam Logistics, a concierge courier service specializing in the logistics and delivery of everything from medical samples to meal delivery programs, corporate catering, liquor delivery, and beyond.
The acquisition of Nillam Logistics will expand FULFLLD's delivery capabilities and further solidify the company's position as a leading provider of white glove delivery services. With the addition of Nillam's expertise and resources, FULFLLD will be able to provide unparalleled customer service and attention to detail to a wider range of clients across the food and beverage sector.
"Nillam Logistics has built a reputation for exceptional service and customized care in the delivery industry, and we are thrilled to bring their expertise to the FULFLLD team," said Joe Bouffard, CEO of FULFLLD. "This acquisition is an exciting step forward in our mission to provide our clients the highest quality delivery services."
"We are excited to join the FULFLLD team and expand our reach to more clients in need of white glove delivery services," said Benjamin Millan, Founder of Nillam Logistics. "Together, we will provide the highest level of service and exceed our client’s expectations."
The acquisition of Nillam Logistics is part of FULFLLD's ongoing commitment to providing innovative and reliable delivery services. With operations in over 25 major markets nationally, FULFLLD is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for customized, tech-enabled delivery services.
For more information, please contact sales@fulflld.com.
