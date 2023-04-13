The Continuum by Hoi Hup Will be Launching Soon
Hoi Hup Realty is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of The Continuum Condo, a new residential project located within the heart of East Coast Park in Singapore. Developed by Hoi Hup Realty Pte. Ltd. and Sunway Developments Pte. Ltd., The Continuum Condo offers a modern and luxurious living experience in a prime location.
The Continuum Condo is a freehold private condominium with a site area of 24,507 square meters and a total of 807 units. With a variety of unit sizes ranging from 1-bedroom to 5-bedroom, there is something for everyone at The Continuum Condo. The units are designed with functionality and style in mind, featuring high-quality finishes and fixtures throughout.
Residents of The Continuum Condo can enjoy world-class amenities and facilities, including a 50-meter lap pool, a children's pool, a tennis court, a clubhouse, a gym, and more. The condominium is directly accessible by MRT and public buses and has good access to various schools, hospitals, shopping malls, and grocery shops.
The Continuum Condo is situated in a prime location, giving the residents easy access to the East Coast Park, a popular recreational destination in Singapore. With its stunning sea views and lush greenery, East Coast Park is the perfect place for outdoor activities, such as jogging, cycling, and water sports.
The Continuum Condo is set to launch in Q1 2023, and potential buyers can register to the preview showflat. Interested parties can register their interest on the website, and the sales team will provide the latest updates and information about the launch.
The Continuum Condo is not just a residential project; it is a lifestyle. With its prime location, luxurious amenities, and modern design, The Continuum Condo is the perfect place to call home.
For further information, please visit the official website at The Continuum.
Contact
Daniel Wong
+6561005151
www.the-continuumsg.com/
