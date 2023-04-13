The Continuum by Hoi Hup Will be Launching Soon

Hoi Hup Realty is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of The Continuum Condo, a new residential project located within the heart of East Coast Park in Singapore. Developed by Hoi Hup Realty Pte. Ltd. and Sunway Developments Pte. Ltd., The Continuum Condo offers a modern and luxurious living experience in a prime location.