The Luxxle.com Search Engine Announces New Lenses Feature so Users Can Sort Content by Political Leaning
Luxxle.com, America's new search engine, announces the addition of Lenses, a tool that gives users control over their results.
Bellevue, WA, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Luxxle.com is pleased to announce the addition of Lenses to its search engine. This new feature gives users more control over how they view their results.
Users are able to view results through a Right Lens, a Left Lens, or an All Lens. Each lens filters results from sources with corresponding political leanings.
As part of Lenses, users can also decide to keep on or turn off mainstream media sources. They also get to choose how to sort content, via the Luxxle algorithm, alphabetically, or freshest first.
The Luxxle team aims to increase access to information. Lenses is an important part of that process, giving users the power to discover the content they are looking for.
About:
Luxxle was founded to bring a fresh perspective to search. The company is based in Bellevue, WA, and is 100% American owned, operated, and financed.
Users are able to view results through a Right Lens, a Left Lens, or an All Lens. Each lens filters results from sources with corresponding political leanings.
As part of Lenses, users can also decide to keep on or turn off mainstream media sources. They also get to choose how to sort content, via the Luxxle algorithm, alphabetically, or freshest first.
The Luxxle team aims to increase access to information. Lenses is an important part of that process, giving users the power to discover the content they are looking for.
About:
Luxxle was founded to bring a fresh perspective to search. The company is based in Bellevue, WA, and is 100% American owned, operated, and financed.
Contact
LuxxleContact
Molly Koweek
425-440-9040
https://luxxle.com
Molly Koweek
425-440-9040
https://luxxle.com
Categories