Will Ferguson & Associates Becomes the Newest Corporate Sponsor of the Yellow Card for New Mexico United, Albuquerque’s Professional United Soccer League Team
Albuquerque, NM, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Will Ferguson & Associates, Albuquerque’s premier personal injury law firm, has been a corporate sponsor for New Mexico United, the city’s pro soccer team, for three years. As of this year, they are now officially the team’s Yellow Card sponsor.
New Mexico United was founded in 2018 and currently plays in the USL Championship, which is a Division II League of the United States Soccer Federation.
New Mexico United’s mission as a team is to bring New Mexicans together in new ways, delivering an exciting game day experience that is both unique and unifying. In doing so, the pro team seeks to grow New Mexico’s economy, employ local people, and show the world the vision and opportunity in our state.
They played hard at the home opener against the San Diego Loyal on Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on April 15, 2023. 11,233 fans turned out to watch. The game was ultimately a 1-1 draw. Tickets are available for purchase at the team’s website for all games.
Will Ferguson commented, “We are pleased to sponsor New Mexico United, and wish the team the best this season! If you are looking for a fun family experience, get out to a game and see what it’s all about.”
About Will Ferguson & Associates
The law firm of Will Ferguson & Associates has been serving their community since 1983, showing care and compassion to their clients all over New Mexico, while helping them get the best possible outcomes for their personal injury and disability cases. The firm’s team of personal injury lawyers is the largest and most successful in the state; they are known for winning large settlements for the people they represent.
The personal injury lawyers at Will Ferguson & Associates handle cases relating to car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and more. They take all cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning they only receive payment for a case when they secure a settlement or award in their client’s favor.
