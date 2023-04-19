Author Thomas Greaves’s New Audiobook, "Go Set a Watchman!" is a Life Story of All the Things God Has Called the Author to be as a Watchman on the Wall
Recent audiobook release “Go Set a Watchman!” from Audiobook Network author Thomas Greaves, shares how God has called the author to be an open instrument to accomplish God's will in this life.
Glen Ridge, NJ, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Greaves has completed his new audiobook, “Go Set a Watchman!”: a deep read into the Biblical watchman of old and how many watchmen and watchwomen are on the front lines of spiritual battles answering God's missions.
Greaves writes, “A watchman uses a shofar trumpet as his main battle weapon for breaking spiritual strongholds. Since Mount Sinai and up through this modern age we answer the calling to alert and alarm that the time is short and getting shorter for the Lords' return, to be watching and waiting for His appearing.”
He continues, “All of us have a God-given calling. Our faith is not a passive one. We are purposed for action of great and mighty deeds. We are called to advance against an unseen enemy, take the high ground, and take back lost territory in the spiritual realm. Are you a prayer warrior? A watchman standing in the night hours when it is not easy to stand in this present darkness that seems too willing to overtake us if we fall asleep spiritually. Are you a prayer warrior? A watchman or watchwoman standing on the frontlines when it is not easy and the dawning of God's coming seems far away. Learn how to take on these spiritual dark forces head-on. Ever wanted to be in God's special forces for the breaking of spiritual strongholds? You must be an open instrument for God's purposes to flow through you. If you are clogged with the worldly things of this life, you will not be able to send a clear message to those who need to hear the Good News. Learn the ways of the ancient watchman that are just as vital in this modern age. Learn how God has used the shofar horn from Mount Sinai to the far reaches of this modern age, by taking that trumpet sound outside the walls of your congregations. We all need to protect ourselves by putting on the full armor of God in order to be ready for the greatest of Special Operations missions-- When we are all suddenly taken off the battlefield at the trumpet call of God's shofar horn at the rapture of believers. The stories are all true, and now I see that when I was in my mother's womb, God said, ‘Go, set a watchman.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Thomas Greaves’s new audiobook is a compelling book that takes listeners along for the author’s journey in faith.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Go Set a Watchman!” by Thomas Greaves through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
