DecenterAds Partners with VideoWeek Villa for Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
New York, NY, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DecenterAds, a leading player in the programmatic advertising industry, is excited to announce its residential partnership with VideoWeek Villa during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The festival, which will take place from June 19 to 23, 2023, is renowned for bringing together the brightest minds and the most innovative solutions in the advertising sector.
The VideoWeek Villa in Cannes will host a series of exclusive gatherings, providing an ideal opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring potential collaborations with industry leaders. To ensure a productive and personalized experience, DecenterAds encourages partners and clients to pre-book meetings with its team of experts at the VideoWeek Villa. This will enable attendees to gain valuable insights into the company's latest programmatic advertising strategies and innovations.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a world class event that attracts advertising professionals from around the globe. DecenterAds' presence at the festival reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of programmatic advertising and delivering exceptional value to its partners and clients. The company is keen on fostering discussions on the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the programmatic advertising landscape.
For more information about DecenterAds and to schedule a meeting during the Cannes Lions Festival, please visit their website, cannes.decenterads.com.
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://www.cannes.decenterads.com
Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #04-51
Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051
