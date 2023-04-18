TVS Television Network Revamps TVS Tavern TV Network on WatchYour.TV Platform from Tulix to Include Classic and Current Combat Sports
The 24/7 streaming free to view ad supported channel is one of 40 channels on the TVS TV Network streaming service. Boxing, MMA, Wrestling, Roller Derby, Arm Wrestling and Strongman programming - both classic and current - are being added to the blue collar sports FAST channel.
California City, CA, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TVS Tavern TV Network, the 24/7 FAST network from the TVS Television Network, is revamping it's programming to include combat sports such as classic and current boxing, wrestling, MMA, PKA Karate, arm wrestling, Roller Derby, and mighty feats of strength. The free to view ad supported streaming channel is on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. It is one of 40 TVS FAST channels on the service.
Shows being added include the short form boxing music video series Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Knock 'Em, Boxing from St. Nicholas Arena, Wrestling From Hollywood, Roller Derby Classics, short form arm wrestling music video show Pulling For Glory, Boxing From the Silver Slipper, short form pro wrestling music video series Lucha Loco, classic PKA Karate, and short form weight lifting music video series Lift This.
In June the short form music video string man series Mighty Feats of Strength will debut. Current roller derby, boxing, and wrestling specials will also debut. Also appearing will be new versions of the Mari! show, hosted by Middleweight Boxing Champion Maricela Cornejo.
Current combat programming on the channel includes Video Techniques Greatest Fights of the 20th Century, IWA Classic Wrestling, Gillette Friday Night Fights, Stroh's Fight of the Month, Pabst Blue Ribbon Wednesday Night Fights, and TVS Championship Boxing.
TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV show for broadcast, cable, mobile, FAST, PPV, OTT, AVOD, home video, and SVOD platforms. Located in Greater Los Angeles area, with studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Reno, New Orleans, and Atlanta, TVS also produces programs from the TVS Ranch in the Greater Bakersfield area.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
