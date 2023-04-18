TVS Television Network Revamps TVS Tavern TV Network on WatchYour.TV Platform from Tulix to Include Classic and Current Combat Sports

The 24/7 streaming free to view ad supported channel is one of 40 channels on the TVS TV Network streaming service. Boxing, MMA, Wrestling, Roller Derby, Arm Wrestling and Strongman programming - both classic and current - are being added to the blue collar sports FAST channel.