Dr. Saurabh Giri Introduced India’s First Revolutionary, Fully Autonomous AI-Based Robotic Knee Replacement System at Helios Orthojoint in Pune
Pune, India, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Saurabh Giri, a leading joint replacement, knee replacement, and arthroscopy surgeon in Pune, has introduced India's first fully autonomous, AI-based robotic knee replacement system at Helios Orthojoint. This revolutionary robotic system is designed to perform knee replacement surgeries with a high degree of accuracy and precision, significantly reducing the risk of human error.
The system uses AI algorithms to create a personalized surgical plan for each patient, and the fully autonomous robotic arm executes the plan with unmatched precision. The system also minimizes trauma and blood loss, allowing patients to recover faster and with less pain. The introduction of this innovative technology is expected to revolutionize knee replacement surgery in India and improve patient outcomes.
There are many benefits of robotic knee surgery compared to traditional knee replacement surgery. One of the biggest benefits is minimal pain, as the robotic system is designed to perform the surgery with greater accuracy, precision, and control. This means that there is less trauma to the surrounding tissues, resulting in less pain and discomfort for the patient.
Another benefit of robotic knee surgery is minimal blood loss, which is important for patients who are at risk of bleeding disorders or who may need blood transfusions during the procedure. The robotic system is designed to minimize blood loss, which can help reduce the risk of complications and improve patient outcomes.
Robotic knee surgery also results in minimal bone loss, which is important for patients who may require future knee surgeries. The robotic system is designed to preserve as much of the natural bone as possible, which can help reduce the risk of future knee surgeries and improve the lifespan of the joint.
The robotic system also ensures better alignment of the joint, resulting in greater component accuracy. This means that the implant is more accurately positioned, which can help reduce the risk of complications and improve the lifespan of the joint.
One of the biggest benefits of robotic knee surgery is the increased lifespan of the joint. The robotic system is designed to perform the surgery with greater accuracy and precision, resulting in a more natural joint that is less prone to wear and tear. This can help improve the lifespan of the joint and reduce the risk of future knee surgeries.
Patients who undergo robotic knee surgery are also able to walk within hours of the surgery, which is a major benefit for those who want to get back to their normal activities as soon as possible. The robotic system is designed to minimize trauma to the surrounding tissues, which can help patients recover faster and with less pain.
Faster recovery time is another benefit of robotic knee surgery. The robotic system is designed to minimize trauma and blood loss, which can help patients recover faster and with less pain. This means that patients can return to their normal activities sooner and enjoy a better quality of life.
Dr. Saurabh Giri is a highly skilled and experienced knee replacement surgeon in Pune, with a passion for providing the best possible care to his patients. He has received extensive training in the field of joint replacement and has expertise in a range of surgical techniques. Dr. Giri's patient-centric approach and individualized treatment plans have made him one of the most sought-after knee replacement surgeons in Pune.
Dr. Giri offers the finest techniques and customized solutions for knee pain, arthritis, and joint injuries. He aims to provide complete pain relief and high flexibility to lead an active lifestyle. Dr. Saurabh Giri’s expertise, minimally invasive techniques, and personalized care have helped him achieve excellent results and world-class outcomes.
His areas of expertise include:
1. Primary Knee replacement surgery
2. Knee Resurfacing (UKR)/Partial Knee Replacement Surgery
3. Joint Replacement Surgeries (Total Hip And Total Knee Replacement)
4. Revision Knee Replacement Surgeries
5. Minimal Invasive Muscle Sparing Technique (MIS)
6. Knee replacement surgery
7. High Flexion Knee Replacement with Highflex Knee Implants
8. Computer Assisted Navigation Surgeries (CAN)
9. Patient Specific Instrumentation Surgeries (PSI)
10. Knee Arthroscopy
11. Daycare arthroscopic treatment of knee arthritis
12. Stem Cells And PRP (Regenerative Cell Therapy) for Knee arthritis
13. Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction
14. Posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction
15. Meniscus repair
16. Arthroscopic microfracture and cartilage repair technique
17. Multimodal pain management and same-day mobilization in knee and hip replacement surgery
18. Daycare knee replacement surgery
His world-class skills, techniques, and commitment to quality have established Helios Orthojoint as a leading destination for joint care.
Helios Orthojoint is a leading destination for joint care, offering customized solutions for knee pain, arthritis, and joint injuries. Patients can enjoy same-day mobilization and day-care knee replacement for faster recovery.
To Know more about Helios Orthojoint, visit them at www.kneereplacementsurgeonpune.com.
To schedule a consultation, call them at +91 9156580303.
Helios Orthojoint Location: Unit No. 405, 4th Floor, Shree Ganesh Ace Arcade, Kokane Chowk, opposite Mirchandani Palms, Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411017
Contact
Manila Kaushal
+919156580303
https://www.kneereplacementsurgeonpune.com
