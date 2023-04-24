Dr. Saurabh Giri Introduced India’s First Revolutionary, Fully Autonomous AI-Based Robotic Knee Replacement System at Helios Orthojoint in Pune

Dr. Saurabh Giri, an orthopedic surgeon, has introduced India's first fully autonomous, AI-based robotic knee replacement system at Helios Orthojoint in Pune. The revolutionary robotic system is designed to perform knee replacement surgeries with a high degree of accuracy and precision, significantly reducing the risk of human error.