MRC Advanced Manufacturing Technology Show
Talk with technology experts. See solutions in action. Learn AMT strategies to improve safety, quality, delivery, cost, and operational culture.
Allentown, PA, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) will host an Advanced Manufacturing Technology (ATM) Show on April 20, 2023, 8:00 AM – Noon, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, 7736 Adrienne Drive, Breinigsville, PA. After networking and breakfast there will be an informative program between 8:30 am – 10:00 am that addresses how AMT can help with labor shortages, how technology can be applied to high mix, low volume manufacturing processes, and how to ensure success with AMT investment and integration. Between 10:00 AM and Noon there will be floor demonstrations and discussions. This is a sampling of technologies featured:
Factory Automation | Industrial Networks | Robotics | Data Collection and Analysis
Machine Vision | Augmented Reality | Software Solutions | Cyber Security
Complete details and a list of all twenty-two exhibitors & technologies at the show can be found at https://bit.ly/41wDp19.
“Technology drives innovation. Manufacturers that augment their processes with technology helps them realize more efficient operations and produce better quality goods cheaper and faster to become more competitive,” said Rich Hobbs, President & CEO of MRC. “This Advanced Technology Show is a very efficient and cost-effective way for manufacturers to send their employees to learn more about advances in manufacturing technologies and how they can be applied at their plants and offices.”
This show can advance all aspects of manufacturing business – Safety, Quality, Operations, Maintenance, Continuous Improvement, Engineering, and HR. MRC encourages entire teams to explore and discover technologies that will help them solve some of their most difficult challenges. In addition to building relationships and connecting with other manufacturers, this event will give manufacturers the opportunity to explore industrial innovation and experience live technology demonstrations that solve problems.
Registration is on their website at https://bit.ly/41wDp19 and is required to save seating. The fee is $50/person or $300 for a table of eight. (Meals & Beverages included) Seating for walk-ins cannot be guaranteed.
About Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC)
The mission of MRC is dedicated to serving manufacturers to enhance their productivity and technological advancements. MRC is part of the NIST MEP Network of national Centers in all fifty states and Puerto Rico. MRC is also a member of the Manufacturing PA Initiative that includes seven IRCs (Industrial Resource Centers) across the Commonwealth that are dedicated to serving the needs of small and medium manufacturers throughout Pennsylvania. NIST MEP Centers like MRC are a hub for manufacturers to connect with government agencies, trade associations, universities and research laboratories, state and federal initiatives, and a host of other resources to help them grow and innovate.
