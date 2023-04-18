Strata Clean Energy Sells Utility-Scale Solar and is Awarded EPC Contract
Durham, NC, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Strata Clean Energy (Strata) has announced it closed on the sale of a project developed by Strata in Richmond County, VA. The Cerulean Solar project was acquired by Dominion Energy on November 30, 2022. The transaction also included the award of an EPC Contract to Strata for the construction of the solar project.
The project is located near two other Dominion solar projects, including the Bookers Mill project developed and under construction by Strata, creating a strong, clean energy nexus in Richmond County. With these projects, Dominion Energy and Strata continue to make strong contributions to meeting Virginia’s clean energy goals outlined in the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). Cerulean Solar is a planned 62MWac solar plant.
“Strata is deeply proficient in navigating the competitive RFP process set forth by Dominion. Our extensive knowledge of permitting utility-scale solar and storage allows us to get these projects developed to Dominion’s high standards,” said Markus Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer at Strata.
Pre-construction activities at Cerulean Solar are already underway with construction expected to commence in Q4 2023. Strata expects the site to be near completion by the end of 2026.
“This project was part of the CE-3 RFP from Dominion. We have been successful in past RFPs with Dominion and this effort continues to build on a great partnership,” said Sam Sink, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Strata. “The Cerulean project site is located near the Bookers Mill project, another Strata project, which will allow us to continue delivering economic benefits to the region through at least 2026.”
In its third annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia proposed nearly two dozen new solar and energy storage projects for Virginia customers including Cerulean.
“Strata continues to be a great partner with Dominion and we’re excited to construct the Cerulean solar project. This project is another significant step towards delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers here in the Commonwealth,” said Brandon Martin, Manager of Business Development.
Developing more renewables helps keep energy costs down and benefits ratepayers on energy bills. Projects like Cerulean Solar help utility companies minimize rate increases while providing clean, carbon-free energy for the surrounding community.
About Strata Clean Energy
Strata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively “Strata”) are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, over 6 gigawatts of PV solar and 22GWh of standalone storage in development, and 4.2GW under management across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class cost of ownership by imposing industry-leading quality assurance standards on our global manufacturers and suppliers, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for our customers. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at http://www.stratacleanenergy.com.
About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, VA. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
The project is located near two other Dominion solar projects, including the Bookers Mill project developed and under construction by Strata, creating a strong, clean energy nexus in Richmond County. With these projects, Dominion Energy and Strata continue to make strong contributions to meeting Virginia’s clean energy goals outlined in the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). Cerulean Solar is a planned 62MWac solar plant.
“Strata is deeply proficient in navigating the competitive RFP process set forth by Dominion. Our extensive knowledge of permitting utility-scale solar and storage allows us to get these projects developed to Dominion’s high standards,” said Markus Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer at Strata.
Pre-construction activities at Cerulean Solar are already underway with construction expected to commence in Q4 2023. Strata expects the site to be near completion by the end of 2026.
“This project was part of the CE-3 RFP from Dominion. We have been successful in past RFPs with Dominion and this effort continues to build on a great partnership,” said Sam Sink, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Strata. “The Cerulean project site is located near the Bookers Mill project, another Strata project, which will allow us to continue delivering economic benefits to the region through at least 2026.”
In its third annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia proposed nearly two dozen new solar and energy storage projects for Virginia customers including Cerulean.
“Strata continues to be a great partner with Dominion and we’re excited to construct the Cerulean solar project. This project is another significant step towards delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers here in the Commonwealth,” said Brandon Martin, Manager of Business Development.
Developing more renewables helps keep energy costs down and benefits ratepayers on energy bills. Projects like Cerulean Solar help utility companies minimize rate increases while providing clean, carbon-free energy for the surrounding community.
About Strata Clean Energy
Strata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively “Strata”) are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, over 6 gigawatts of PV solar and 22GWh of standalone storage in development, and 4.2GW under management across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class cost of ownership by imposing industry-leading quality assurance standards on our global manufacturers and suppliers, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for our customers. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at http://www.stratacleanenergy.com.
About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, VA. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
Contact
Strata Clean EnergyContact
Anthony Fulgieri
919-960-6015
stratacleanenergy.com
Anthony Fulgieri
919-960-6015
stratacleanenergy.com
Categories