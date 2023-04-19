Ron Agor Honored as a VIP for 2023 and Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Lihue, HI, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ron Agor, of Lihue, Hawaii, has been named VIP for 2023 and a Professional of The Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of architecture.
About Ron Agor
Ron Agor, owner and principal architect of Agor Architects, LLC, has been designing living and working environments throughout Hawaii since 1986. His company specializes in architecture, planning, and engineering for resorts, commercial and industrial properties, and multi-family and custom homes.
Agor has decades of architecture experience beginning at California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo. In addition to his career in architecture, he served years in the government in various roles, including The United States Army, Hawai'i BLNR, and has run for public office.
Born on July 9, 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Ron obtained his A.A. in Architectural Drafting from Honolulu Community College in 1968. He also attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.
A strong believer in giving back, Agor has completed numerous pro-bono projects for nonprofits and a variety of other community buildings. He is a member of the Kauai Association of Architects and the American Institute of Architects.
In his spare time, Ron enjoys motorcycle trips, golf, and spending time with his family.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website, www.strww.com.
