Author Eric Friedmann’s New Book, “IT’S FOREVER STRICTLY PERSONAL: A Final Nostalgic Movie Memoir of 1992-1999,” is the Completion of His Personal Movie Trilogy
Recent release “IT’S FOREVER STRICTLY PERSONAL: A Final Nostalgic Movie Memoir of 1992-1999,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Friedmann, concludes Eric Friedmann’s journey through the movies during the eight years of 1992 to 1999.
Great Neck, NY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Friedmann, who lives with his wife and son on Long Island, has completed his new book, “IT’S FOREVER STRICTLY PERSONAL: A Final Nostalgic Movie Memoir of 1992-1999”: a fascinating work that tells the author's personal story about the movies with great memory and affection.
Eric Friedmann writes that “Movies comfort us, teach us, and hopefully, try to answer the big questions of why in life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Friedmann’s intriguing work invites readers to journey back in time and remember impactful movies over the years.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “IT’S FOREVER STRICTLY PERSONAL: A Final Nostalgic Movie Memoir of 1992-1999” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
