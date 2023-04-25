Author Eric Friedmann’s New Book, “IT’S FOREVER STRICTLY PERSONAL: A Final Nostalgic Movie Memoir of 1992-1999,” is the Completion of His Personal Movie Trilogy

Recent release “IT’S FOREVER STRICTLY PERSONAL: A Final Nostalgic Movie Memoir of 1992-1999,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Friedmann, concludes Eric Friedmann’s journey through the movies during the eight years of 1992 to 1999.