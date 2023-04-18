Iterable Celebrates 10 Years in Business with New AI-Powered Capabilities and Next Generation In-App Messaging
San Francisco, CA, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Iterable, a leading customer communication platform that helps brands activate customer joy at scale, today announced the expansion of its AI Suite with the most comprehensive AI features in the market and a new generation of In-App Messaging with the addition of Embedded Messaging and Roku as an over-the-top (OTT) Channel. These new features were unveiled onstage at the company’s annual conference, Activate Summit.
“Today, we celebrate a decade of delivering joy for our global customer and partner community by announcing our most innovative release yet,” shared Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. “Our latest AI and cross-channel features equip marketers with the tools they need to build deeper customer connections more efficiently than ever before. Iterable is the next generation platform designed to empower the next generation marketer.”
Expanded AI Suite Designed to Augment Modern Marketers
Building on the success of its AI Suite, Iterable now offers new AI capabilities designed to boost marketers' productivity and ability to optimize and predict consumer behaviors campaign performance.
Iterable is taking AI automation to a new level with suggestion and copy generation tools that increase efficiency. The all-new AI-powered Next Best Action feature automatically creates new campaign versions to re-engage audience segments with pre-populated copy suggestions design to drive the highest response. Marketers can also leverage Iterable's new generative-AI tool, Copy Assist, across all email and SMS campaigns to generate copy ideas and iterate messaging quickly and to create highly personalized messages, faster than ever before.
Adding to its already powerful delivery optimization capabilities, with the release of Iterable’s AI-Powered Frequency Optimization feature, marketers can now optimize the number of messages sent to each individual user, eliminating message fatigue, and reducing unsubscribe rates.
“For families who use Care.com, the need for care can arise at any time—which is why we were excited to test Channel Optimization for our abandon booking flow," shared Greg Mortimer, Sr. Director of Lifecycle Marketing & CRM at Care.com. "From our testing, we saw an increase of 30% in care seekers’ bookings of care providers and a boost of engagement (opens & clicks) by 5%. This is no easy feat, especially in this market, and moving forward, we intend to continue to up-level our customer engagement efforts leveraging Iterable’s expanding AI capabilities.”
New Generation of In-App Messaging
Today’s more advanced brands are bridging the gap between product and marketing, and deliver consistent and integrated experience across all customer touchpoints. Iterable’s new Embedded Messages helps brands accelerate that transformation by bringing real-time personalization capabilities with no-code right into the app experience. Embedded Messages offers marketers the ability to build highly customized, integrated, native messaging inside the app, engaging users where they are without disrupting their journey. This new feature uses real-time eligibility to dynamically adapt an unlimited number of messages to changes in customer behavior.
Additionally, Iterable continues to expand its channel offerings, and with the addition of Roku, marketers can build cohesive in app messaging experiences across mobile, desktop, and Connected TV.
“We love Iterable’s comprehensive cross-channel capabilities, and their new Embedded Messages feature helps our team deliver more data-driven personalized communications within the core product experience with speed and efficiency,” shared Neil Wainwright, CEO and Founder of UpHabit.
Build Faster Campaigns Your Way
Augmenting Iterable’s state of the art user interface, Iterable has further simplified the campaign creation workflow, enabling marketers to build complex cross-channel campaigns from different starting points— allowing them to deliver the cohesive and personalized experiences that customers have come to expect more efficiently than ever before. Leveraging Iterable’s flexible, non-linear campaign setup, marketers can configure campaigns in any order they want, making it easy to design, visualize, and launch compelling customer journeys. With Iterable’s redesigned Audience Selection Tools, marketers can target the right audience faster. And with streamlined Send Time Settings, marketers can deploy campaigns with the confidence that their messages will be delivered at precisely the right time to their audiences.
Iterable was founded in 2013 to help companies unlock growth by transforming the way they communicate with their customers. Over the past 10 years, Iterable has become a leader in the growth marketing space, helping some of the world's most innovative brands, like A+E Networks, Rover, and Secret Escapes, build and scale personalized campaigns across email, mobile, social, and web channels. The innovations introduced with this release, are designed to deliver joy to customers and marketers alike.
For more information on Iterable’s new capabilities, access: https://iterable.com/whats-new/
About Iterable
Iterable, a leading customer communication communication platform that helps brands like SeatGeek, DoorDash, Cinemark, Priceline, and Glassdoor activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. Transforming real-time data into individualized, harmonized, and dynamic communications, Iterable empowers more than 1,000 brands to build long-lasting relationships with their customers and meet their goals.
Contact
IterableContact
Lauren Kopulsky
720-900-9818
www.iterable.com
