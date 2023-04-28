Glagoslav Publications Publishes a Volume of Selected Poetry by Ukrainian Poet Natalka Bilotserkivets
London, United Kingdom, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This collection comprises works from different years. Natalka Bilotserkivets is a Ukrainian poet and translator. She was born in the village of Kuianivka near Sumy and was educated at Kyiv University. She married the critic Mykola Riabchuk and lives in Kyiv. She works as an editor for Ukrainian Culture magazine. Her first collection of poems Ballad about the Invincibles was published in 1976, while she was still in university. She has also published the collections The Underground Fire (1984) and November (1989). The collections Allergy (1999) and Central Hotel (2004) were the winners of Book of the Month contests in 2000 and 2004 respectively.
Review copies are available upon request.
Title: Subterranean Fire
Author: Natalka Bilotserkivets
Translators: James Brasfield with Lada Kolomiyets, Olena Jennings, Michael M. Naydan, Dzvinia Orlowsky, Andrew Sorokowski, Myroslava Stefaniuk, and Virlana Tkacz and Wanda Phipps
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781912894932, 9781912894949, 9781912894956
Extent: 160 pages
Price: €19.99 (PB), €24.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
Review copies are available upon request.
Title: Subterranean Fire
Author: Natalka Bilotserkivets
Translators: James Brasfield with Lada Kolomiyets, Olena Jennings, Michael M. Naydan, Dzvinia Orlowsky, Andrew Sorokowski, Myroslava Stefaniuk, and Virlana Tkacz and Wanda Phipps
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781912894932, 9781912894949, 9781912894956
Extent: 160 pages
Price: €19.99 (PB), €24.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
Contact
Glagoslav PublicationsContact
Maxim Hodak
+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27
http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home
Maxim Hodak
+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27
http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home
Categories