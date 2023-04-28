Chriseline Beaubrun's New Audiobook, "New Heart, New Life," is a Moving Testament to the Incredible Gift of Organ Donation and a First-Hand Account of How It Saves Lives

Recent audiobook release “New Heart, New Life,” from Audiobook Network author Chriseline Beaubrun, is the author’s first-hand account of being diagnosed with late-stage heart failure and receiving a new heart. A registered nurse herself, Beaubrun was too caught up in saving other people’s lives to look after her own—until it was almost too late.