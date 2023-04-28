Chriseline Beaubrun's New Audiobook, "New Heart, New Life," is a Moving Testament to the Incredible Gift of Organ Donation and a First-Hand Account of How It Saves Lives
Recent audiobook release “New Heart, New Life,” from Audiobook Network author Chriseline Beaubrun, is the author’s first-hand account of being diagnosed with late-stage heart failure and receiving a new heart. A registered nurse herself, Beaubrun was too caught up in saving other people’s lives to look after her own—until it was almost too late.
Plainfield, NJ, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chriseline Beaubrun, a registered nurse working in the post-anesthesia care unit and three-time recipient of Nurse of the Year, has completed her new audiobook “New Heart, New Life”: a gripping and emotional story about one woman’s triumph over a life-threatening situation with support from her incredible medical team, her family, and God.
“Most people in this life, at one time or another, take certain things for granted,” writes Chriseline Beaubrun, “and in that regard I was no different than most people. Even as a lifelong sufferer of asthma, I had come to take breathing for granted. And why not? Most of the time I wasn’t bothered by my asthma, and even when I was, I’d always had medication to fall back on. But all that changed in the summer of 2007 when the simple act of taking a breath became difficult and, shortly thereafter, cause for concern.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Chriseline Beaubrun’s new audiobook is a compelling book that follows Beaubrun’s life as she is diagnosed with congestive heart failure. This came as quite a shock; Beaubrun kept a healthy lifestyle and was relatively young for such late-stage failure. But illness doesn’t discriminate, and after a time spent in denial, she bravely faced her treatment options.
With some convincing from her doctor, Beaubrun accepted the position of “heart recipient” and was put on the transplant waiting list. The wait time on the transplant list can be brutal, however, and she feared that she may not have a new heart in time to save her life. By the grace of God, Beaubrun was given a new heart and a new lease on life. Her story is sure to inspire listeners and empower them to take control over their health.
