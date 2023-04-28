Authors Linda Trichter Metcalf, Ph.D. and Tobin Simon, Ph.D.'s New Audiobook, “Writing the Mind Alive,” Explores a Fascinating and Innovative Writing Concept
Recent audiobook release “Writing the Mind Alive: The Proprioceptive Method for Finding Your Authentic Voice,” from Audiobook Network authors Linda Trichter Metcalf, Ph.D. and Tobin Simon, Ph.D. is about the discovery of a simple writing method, subsequently called Proprioceptive Writing (PW), with a capacity to alter consciousness, and, with it, life experience.
Oakland, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Trichter Metcalf, Ph.D. and Tobin Simon, PH.D., have completed their new audiobook, “Writing the Mind Alive: The Proprioceptive Method for Finding Your Authentic Voice”: an educational work that introduces the reader to the body’s proprioceptive sense, and shows by analogy how the mind, like the body, has the power to know itself. The book describes the genesis of the method, discusses precisely how to do it, and explains the meaning of inner voices and inner hearing in the proprioceptive writing process.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Trichter Metcalf, Ph.D. and Tobin Simon, Ph.D.’s new audiobook is an insightful work that offers examples of “Writes” (the written products of a ½ hour PW session) which fall into three large categories or chapters: PW as a path to better writing, PW as a path to emotional health, and PW as a secular spiritual practice.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Writing the Mind Alive: The Proprioceptive Method for Finding Your Authentic Voice” by Linda Trichter Metcalf, Ph.D. and Tobin Simon, PH.D. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Categories