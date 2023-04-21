Crypto Lists Outpaces Competitors with 150 Crypto Casino Reviews
In a major milestone, the site, CryptoLists.com, now features 150 reviews of top crypto casinos in remarkable iGaming drive.
London, United Kingdom, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The fast-growing and increasingly popular crypto and casino review site, Crypto Lists, has passed yet another milestone this afternoon, as it published its 150th crypto casino review. After passing the 100 mark in early March, this achievement shows the steadfast commitment of the team to their online crypto casino diversification drive that began in early Q1.
This number surpasses the amount of casinos reviewed by many of its competitors, demonstrating Crypto Lists Ltd’s commitment to providing thorough and reliable information to its readers and presenting a plethora of crypto-specific gambling options.
Speaking earlier, co-founder Markus Jalmerot exclaimed, “To hit 150 in April is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication to making Crypto Lists the number one site of its type in the world. I couldn’t be prouder. Now we are preparing for the MICA rollout in January 2024.”
The reviews conducted by the website cover a wide range of essential aspects including bonuses, player experience, deposit methods, software, customer service quality, and the variety of games available. Crypto Lists' team of experts assesses the casinos to verify the number of game providers utilized, also ensuring that readers receive the most accurate and up-to-date information possible.
Since the beginning of the year, the site has diversified its focus, building upon its coin and exchange foundations with iGaming reviews covering casinos as well as games, developers, and deposit methods popular in both niches.
Their ongoing commitment to crypto currencies and exchanges hasn’t faltered, with new coin reviews going live each Thursday and new toplists appearing on the site regularly. Most significantly, a section dedicated to crypto debit cards went live last month.
With its diversified focus and dedication to accuracy and thoroughness, Crypto Lists is rapidly becoming the go-to source for anyone interested in the intersection of cryptocurrency and online gambling.
For full visibility, visit the website at CryptoLists.com.
