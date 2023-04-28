Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Parts 1, 2, and 3,” is an Engaging Story About an Adventure to Grandpa's Farm

Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Parts 1, 2, and 3,” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez, follows a group as they find a huge pumpkin and begin asking questions about why this pumpkin is so huge. Grandpa begins to tell them stories based on the pumpkin.