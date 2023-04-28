Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Parts 1, 2, and 3,” is an Engaging Story About an Adventure to Grandpa's Farm
Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Parts 1, 2, and 3,” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez, follows a group as they find a huge pumpkin and begin asking questions about why this pumpkin is so huge. Grandpa begins to tell them stories based on the pumpkin.
Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Esteban Vazquez, who was born in Matanzas City, Cuba, has completed his new audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Parts 1, 2, and 3”: a mesmerizing book filled with harvesttime adventures that include mysterious vandalism, an enchanting wizard, and a powerful witch.
In 1959, author Esteban Vazquez’s family relocated to Havana, where he received his basic education. Vazquez studied music until 1980 when he moved to the United States. Once in the States, he completed numerous curricula of professional education. Esteban Vazquez has a background in music, psychology, social sciences, and the humanities. Esteban Vazquez is also the creator of 17 board games.
Vazquez writes, “Once upon a time, there was a beautiful pumpkin farm, and on it was an old man who owned and worked on it. He worked very hard for many years and never had a break. So, one year right after harvest, he invited his grandchildren over for a visit. His grandchildren loved the old farm. It had a creepy, old house and a tiny barn near the woods. Oh, and the woods had so many animals and so many different sounds that they had never seen or heard in the city. But what fascinated them the most was the tiny barn, no bigger than a shed. It was small, and the red paint was peeling off.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vazquez’s new audiobook invites listeners to come along on a magical adventure as the group enlists the help of friends, both new and old, and as they try to save the village's harvest and stop the evil forces.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "The Halloween Warriors: Parts 1, 2, and 3" by Esteban Vazquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
