Taylor Larue Media Releases First Feature Length Film, McKenzie McCoy

Their goal is to spread awareness of their film, McKenzie McCoy, and to get people to stream it. Taylor Larue Media is an up and coming media production company out of Chicago. This is a self-financed film with an entire production crew of six people. This film took two years to complete as it was challenging to raise funds and wear multiple hats. TLM wants to make sure local actors/production crew workers are aware of the production company for the purpose of providing future opportunities.