Country Singer, Jeff Yates Releases New Nashville Single "Country Girls Like That" Available Now
With his new single, "Country Girls Like That," Nashville recording artist Jeff Yates shares a fun, catchy, country tune he says country boys and girls are really going to enjoy. Yates recorded the song produced by Dean Miller at OmniSound studios in Nashville in March. He delivers the song with his distinctive baritone voice, with his own style and vocal conviction.
Nashville, TN, April 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "When we went into the studio, the band laid down the tracks for 'Country Girls Like That' and another great country tune. We ended up recording both songs the same day. The band and the studio crew were awesome. So, it's no surprise the guitar licks, the drums and the background harmonies sound absolutely amazing now on both recordings. We've had so many great reviews coming in from listeners and we only released 'Country Girls Like That' a few days ago. The song is real country that I believe a lot of folks can easily relate to. I love it and think many other country listeners will too. With that said, we're looking forward to releasing some more good songs real soon."
About Jeff Yates:
Yates is a Texas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist and is a member of the Texas Country Music Association. He has partnered with CDX Nashville Media Company for his music's promotion.
For more information, visit www.jeffyatesmusic.com.
