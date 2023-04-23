Country Singer, Jeff Yates Releases New Nashville Single "Country Girls Like That" Available Now

With his new single, "Country Girls Like That," Nashville recording artist Jeff Yates shares a fun, catchy, country tune he says country boys and girls are really going to enjoy. Yates recorded the song produced by Dean Miller at OmniSound studios in Nashville in March. He delivers the song with his distinctive baritone voice, with his own style and vocal conviction.