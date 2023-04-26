Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS) and FRM Bike Technology Sign Partnership Agreement for U.S. Bicycle Market

Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS), a specialist in bespoke bicycles, and FRM Bike Technology, builder of hand made bicycles in Italy, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership for the United States market. By using modern technology, combined with old world craftsmanship, the two companies offer a highly interactive and collaborative process with riders to create a one of a kind bicycle built just for them.