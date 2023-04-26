Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS) and FRM Bike Technology Sign Partnership Agreement for U.S. Bicycle Market
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS), a specialist in bespoke bicycles, and FRM Bike Technology, builder of hand made bicycles in Italy, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership for the United States market. By using modern technology, combined with old world craftsmanship, the two companies offer a highly interactive and collaborative process with riders to create a one of a kind bicycle built just for them.
Napa, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS) and FRM Bike Technology are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership for OCS to market and sell FRM's unique line of custom road, mountain, and gravel bicycles and products in the United States.
"We are very excited to have this arrangement with OCS," said Edoardo Serini, FRM Sales Manager. He maintains, "OCS and FRM share the same values and principles. Both our organizations are built upon providing extraordinary products and experience that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the cycling community. FRM and OCS are committed to supporting U.S. cycling and we are eager to grow this collaboration."
Mark Stemmy, Founder of OCS, echoes these sentiments. "Italy is the world leader in bicycle design and manufacturing, and FRM is at the pinnacle of that leadership," he says. "FRM combines incredible technical expertise with breathtaking design to create products that are both gracefully beautiful and powerfully adept. FRM bicycles are incomparable, and OCS is very pleased to lead their sales and marketing activities here in the U.S."
Inspired by the American Mountain Bike (MTB) culture, Franco Ricci Mingani founded the company that bears his name in 1991, intertwining world-renown Italian design with the reliability and durability needed to succeed in the rugged MTB environment. Since its inception, FRM has been known for its extensive fabrication capability, bespoke manufacturing, unique cycling architecture, and exceptional client services across all its cycling lines, whether MTB, road, or gravel.
Founded in 2010, OCS has since its start been at the forefront of modern cycling. Combining leading-edge technologies with old-school craftsmanship and detail, founder Mark Stemmy has built OCS' reputation as the go-to source for bespoke bicycles, wheels, and services. Catering to the most passionate of the Cognoscente, OCS' Customer Care is the benchmark standard for which all other cycling organizations strive.
For more information on FRM, please visit their website: www.frmbike.net
To inquire about the complete line of FRM bicycles and accessories available in the U.S., please contact OCS at: www.optimizedcycling.com.
Mark Stemmy
530-363-2697
optimizedcycling.com
