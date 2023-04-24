Digy4 Welcomes Sadagopan Viravalli as the COO
Toronto, Canada, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Digy4 is happy to announce that industry veteran Sadagopan Viravalli (Sada) has joined Digy4 as the COO. Sada has a Strong Consulting background with over 25 years of experience, having worked with companies such as Accenture, Deloitte and Oracle. In that time, he has defined industry solutions for the cloud in verticals such as healthcare, public services, telco and financial services, driving go to market strategies, co-creating innovative solutions and driving client acquisitions. According to Parasar Saha, CEO of Digy4, it is a great time for Sada to be joining the team as Digy4 spreads its presence globally in implementing its unique solutions of cloud-based QA Ops. With the growing customer base and expanding product offerings of Digy4, Sada's role will be pivotal in driving strategy and growth throughout the organization.
Digy4 is a tech start up headquartered in Toronto, Canada with operations in India and the UK, with a global client base for its Digy-suite of innovative products and solutions. These are high on IP products & solutions and focus on building continuous testing (QA Ops) for enterprise class customers that include, persona based universal dashboard (DigyDashboard), the CI/CD DevOps pipeline on cloud with affordable scalability (Digy360) and highly scalable cross browser device farm (DigyKube). Digy4 focuses on delivering key business objectives in quality engineering through its products which offer predictability, scalability and speed.
As the COO of Digy4, Sada will be responsible for building strategic alliances and eco-system partnerships with global system integrators, regional system integrators, testing cloud platform vendors and with complementary products in the testing industry. His deep insights of the industry will help to drive Digy4 business strategy and defining the go to market offerings and solutions. He has been instrumental in building industry cloud solutions which is core to the business of Digy4. Sada will be working with the global Digy4 team as the company expands its footprint into new geographies.
Digy4 welcomes Sada to the family.
