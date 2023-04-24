Stabilize or Sink? Jasper Colin's Whitepaper Highlights the Role of Strong Risk Management in the Financial Industry
New York, NY, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jasper Colin, a leading market insights and data intelligence firm worldwide, has launched a new whitepaper, titled, "Stabilize or Sink? Market Movers Face Terrifying Decisions to Restore Confidence Post Banking Failures."
The whitepaper analyses the warning bells that are ringing across the financial industry following the busting of three significant American mid-sized banks, each with more than a billion-dollar deposit base. The paper critically evaluates the current state of the global financial services industry, shedding light on the need for a strong risk management framework to restore confidence and prevent the collapse of the banking system.
Drawing on interviews with over 70 risk executives from corporate and retail banks, the paper identifies four key pillars of a successful strategic risk framework that are crucial for managing risks as we move towards 2030. These pillars include a data-centric strategy for effective implementation, responsible AI and tech partnerships, back testing and modelling for diversification and hedging, and rigorous monitoring and impact assessment.
As the financial sector faces unprecedented risks and challenges, Jasper Colin's whitepaper provides essential insights for navigating the current crisis and ensuring the industry's survival. The paper's findings underscore the need for urgent action and collaboration among industry stakeholders to develop effective risk management strategies that can restore confidence and prevent future failures.
The launch of Jasper Colin's whitepaper comes at a crucial time for the financial industry, and the company's research is poised to have a significant impact on the sector. By providing a comprehensive evaluation of the current state of the financial services industry, the whitepaper offers a roadmap for addressing key challenges and building a stronger, more resilient banking system.
About Jasper Colin: Jasper Colin is a global data intelligence provider, supplying data-centric actionable insights solving most critical business questions for investment firms, agencies, and corporate customers across the globe. Founded in 2007, Jasper Colin has regional offices in US, UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.
About Jasper Colin: Jasper Colin is a global data intelligence provider, supplying data-centric actionable insights solving most critical business questions for investment firms, agencies, and corporate customers across the globe. Founded in 2007, Jasper Colin has regional offices in US, UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.
