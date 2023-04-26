Local Realtor® Gives Back to Community with Generous Donation Program

Ronnye Randall, a Realtor® in Sarasota, FL, is launching "Your Charity - My Money," a program that donates 10% of her commission to the charity of her clients' choice. Whether it's a local or national nonprofit, Randall will make the donation on their behalf. It's a win-win for everyone involved and a great way to make a difference while taking advantage of her real estate services.