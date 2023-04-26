Local Realtor® Gives Back to Community with Generous Donation Program
Ronnye Randall, a Realtor® in Sarasota, FL, is launching "Your Charity - My Money," a program that donates 10% of her commission to the charity of her clients' choice. Whether it's a local or national nonprofit, Randall will make the donation on their behalf. It's a win-win for everyone involved and a great way to make a difference while taking advantage of her real estate services.
Sarasota, FL, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ronnye Randall, a Realtor® with Medway Realty in Sarasota, Florida, is launching a new program, called “Your Charity - My Money,” which donates 10% of her commission to the charity of her clients' choice.
The program is open to anyone who works with Randall to buy or sell a home. All they have to do is choose a 501(c)(3) nonprofit they would like to support, whether it's a local charity or a national organization, and Randall will make the donation on their behalf at the time of closing.
“I'm excited to be able to offer my clients the opportunity to make a difference while also taking advantage of my real estate services,” said Randall. “It's a win-win situation for everyone involved."
Randall is passionate about helping her clients achieve their real estate goals and is committed to providing them with the highest level of service.
For more information about Ronnye Randall and her "Your Charity - My Money" program, or how your organization can benefit from this program, please visit her website at www.ronnyerandall.com.
Contact
Medway Realty
Ronnye Randall, Realtor®
941-296-4399
ronnyerandall.com
Ronnye Randall, Realtor®
941-296-4399
ronnyerandall.com
