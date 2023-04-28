Ray Mills's New Audiobook, "Bella Donna," is the Adventurous and Heartwarming Journey of a Young Man Facing Hell and High Water in Order to Locate His Missing Father

Recent audiobook release “Bella Donna,” from Audiobook Network author Ray Mills, is the gripping tale of Ramon Molina. Newly considered a man in his culture, his fifteenth birthday takes a riveting turn when he receives information that may lead him to his father who has been missing for ten years.