Ray Mills's New Audiobook, "Bella Donna," is the Adventurous and Heartwarming Journey of a Young Man Facing Hell and High Water in Order to Locate His Missing Father
Recent audiobook release “Bella Donna,” from Audiobook Network author Ray Mills, is the gripping tale of Ramon Molina. Newly considered a man in his culture, his fifteenth birthday takes a riveting turn when he receives information that may lead him to his father who has been missing for ten years.
Hillsboro, TX, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ray Mills, a retired Texas State Trooper who enjoys incorporating his real-life experiences mixed with historical events into his writing, has completed his new audiobook, “Bella Donna”: a wild and electrifying story that brings listeners along on the quest of a lifetime.
In the introduction of his book, Mills writes, “I’m Ramon Molina. The fifteenth birthday is a huge event in my culture. When a young boy turns fifteen, he is a man. On my fifteenth birthday, I encountered a man that changed my life forever and took me on an adventure like few boys my age would ever encounter. An adventure on the high seas. An adventure of danger, love, and family.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ray Mills’s new audiobook is an exciting book that picks up on the fifteenth birthday of Ramon Molina. In his culture, he is now officially considered a man. Ramon didn’t expect any large gifts for his birthday, and he could have never guessed that he would receive the greatest gift of all: information that may lead Ramon to his father who disappeared 10 years prior.
Ramon becomes a captain’s boy on the ship, Bella Donna. He makes it his mission to either bring his father home or get to the bottom of what happened to him. On his treacherous journey, Ramon encounters pirates, slave traders, sea battles, and more, but nothing will sway him on his quest for his father. Author Ray Mills invites listeners to join Ramon on the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Bella Donna.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Bella Donna” by Ray Mills through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
