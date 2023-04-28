Author Ruth Langdon's New Audiobook, "Oddments," Follows a Group of Friends Who Learn to Heal from the PTSD They Have After Enduring Some Form of Individual Trauma
Recent audiobook release “Oddments: Torn Apart—Woven Together,” from Audiobook Network author Ruth Langdon, is a stirring and deeply moving tale that follows young Bryan who, after finding his college roommate dead, becomes involved in a group of friends who have all survived some form of trauma. Together, they'll learn to heal and discover the impact that human connections can have.
Lakeville, MN, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ruth Langdon, who has spent the last fifteen years advocating for PTSD treatment, has completed her new audiobook, “Oddments: Torn Apart—Woven Together”: a compelling story of a young college student who finds himself becoming part of a group of friends who are vastly different from each other, but share a common thread of having endured some kind of difficult trauma in their past.
Langdon writes, “The unexpected death of Bryan's college roommate set in motion a series of events that would change his life forever. What seemed to be an innocent invitation for free tacos turned out to be so much more as he was suddenly immersed in an intriguing world where trauma reigns.
“Bryan finds relief with an eclectic group of survivors at ‘Taco Tuesday’ and unexpectedly discovers firsthand the healing power of connection. But life moves fast for those who have suffered and death is never too far away. The stories of those he surrounds himself with become woven into his own life and lead him down a path he never could have imagined.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ruth Langdon’s new audiobook is a powerful story that draws from the author’s own experiences, having survived an attempted murder herself, much like one of the characters within “Oddments.” Through sharing her story, Langdon aims to connect with listeners who have faced their own traumatic experiences in life, hoping to encourage healing awareness of the various ways in which PTSD can affect anyone.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Oddments: Torn Apart—Woven Together” by Ruth Langdon through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
