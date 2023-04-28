Authors Carmen Harra Ph. D and Alexandra Harra's New Audiobook, "Committed," is Designed to Help Listeners Prepare Themselves for a Fulfilling Commitment to Another

Recent audiobook release “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” from Audiobook Network authors Carmen Harra Ph. D and Alexandra Harra, is a poignant and thought-provoking tool aimed at helping listeners identify their personal issues with commitment and how to overcome such challenges in life.