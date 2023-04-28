Authors Carmen Harra Ph. D and Alexandra Harra's New Audiobook, "Committed," is Designed to Help Listeners Prepare Themselves for a Fulfilling Commitment to Another
Recent audiobook release “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” from Audiobook Network authors Carmen Harra Ph. D and Alexandra Harra, is a poignant and thought-provoking tool aimed at helping listeners identify their personal issues with commitment and how to overcome such challenges in life.
Hollywood, FL, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carmen Harra Ph.D, an intuitive psychologist, best-selling author, radio show host, TV personality, and relationship expert, and Alexandra Harra, a certified relationship coach, professional writer, and cover model who holds BAs in creative writing and classics, have completed their new audiobook, “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes”: an insightful guide to help listeners navigate the world of love to find and keep the relationship they deserve.
Carmen and Alexandra share, “What is commitment and why is it so hard to achieve? We've all struggled in love, but if you picked up this book, it means you're ready to end cycles of pain and disappointment and foster a truly fulfilling relationship.
“Committed will make you reevaluate the way you think about love. It is a relationship manual that unfolds in two parts: the work you'll need to perform on the inside and the seven distinct archetypes you'll encounter on the outside.”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Carmen Harra Ph. D and Alexandra Harra’s new audiobook is a compelling book to help listeners work through their commitment issues in order to discover an authentic and impassioned relationship that fills them with excitement each morning and puts their mind at ease every night. Through Carmen and Alexandra’s work, listeners will discover how to heal from their past traumas that prevent them from opening up to others, while also learning how to grow closer to and trust their partner.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes” by Carmen Harra Ph. D and Alexandra Harra through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
