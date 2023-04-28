Author Vera Murrell-Isom's New Audiobook "Our Unveiled Testimonies" Reveals How the Author Was Carried Through Life's Most Difficult Challenges by the Lord and Her Faith
Recent audiobook release “Our Unveiled Testimonies,” from Audiobook Network author Vera Murrell-Isom, is a compelling listen that reveals both the author and her husband’s godly background, life challenges, purposeful and spiritual lives, and covenant marriage. Through her writings, Vera hopes to inspire listeners to closely study the Word of God and grow in their faith and relationship with Him.
Palmetto, FL, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vera Murrell-Isom, who was raised from humble beginnings and has worked as a dedicated servant and teacher at work and her church, has completed her new audiobook, “Our Unveiled Testimonies: Revealing Spiritual Armors of Faith, Hope, Forgiveness, and Love”: a captivating memoir that follows the author and her husband as they recount the ways in which they endured life’s challenges and obstacles by trusting in the Lord and His plan for them.
Murrell-Isom writes, “As Husband and Wife, we humbly reverence God for our new beginning as a married couple. We believe to be effective spiritually, we must obey and apply the written Word of God, the Bible. Our daily spiritual practices are to read the Word of God, to pray together for God’s divine will for our lives and marriage, and disciplined faith. We both serve as dutiful and willing servants as Deacon Jerome and Mother Vera Isom, and we preside as Teachers and Facilitators of the Married Disciples Auxiliary at Non-Denominational Holy Christian Church, Inc.
“As a [listener] of our book, we pray our relationship testimonies will minister to you in whatever season of life you are experiencing that God is a present ‘helper’ by the Holy Spirit. We encourage our [listeners] to always pray, study the Word of God to pursue an intimate relationship with God through Jesus Christ, and listen to obey the Holy Spirit guidance. Seek and pursue God’s plan for your life His plan will supersede yours. Trust God to lead you to His expected end.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Vera Murrell-Isom’s new audiobook is aimed at encouraging listeners to open their minds and hearts to the messages of the Lord and learn to trust in Him no matter what situations life may present along the way. Through her writings, Murrell-Isom hopes to remind her listeners that God is ever present, and always ready to help his children.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Our Unveiled Testimonies: Revealing Spiritual Armors of Faith, Hope, Forgiveness, and Love” by Vera Murrell-Isom through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
