Author Vera Murrell-Isom's New Audiobook "Our Unveiled Testimonies" Reveals How the Author Was Carried Through Life's Most Difficult Challenges by the Lord and Her Faith

Recent audiobook release “Our Unveiled Testimonies,” from Audiobook Network author Vera Murrell-Isom, is a compelling listen that reveals both the author and her husband’s godly background, life challenges, purposeful and spiritual lives, and covenant marriage. Through her writings, Vera hopes to inspire listeners to closely study the Word of God and grow in their faith and relationship with Him.