RackTop Systems Active Defense Technology Wins Four Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023
San Francisco, CA, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RackTop Systems, a leading provider of cyberstorage solutions that actively defend against ransomware and insider threats, is proud to announce they have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:
- Editor's Choice: Cybersecurity Visionary
- Hot Company: Insider Threat Detection
- Publisher's Choice: Ransomware Data Security Solution
- Hot Company: Zero Trust Platform
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. The program recognizes startup, early stage, later stage, and/or public companies in the information security (INFOSEC) space who have a unique and compelling value proposition. The award program’s judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company’s submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.
RackTop’s BrickStor Security Platform (SP) is a data security platform for unstructured data, which supports presenting data to clients using standard NAS based protocols. It’s the first end-to-end Cyberstorage solution with active security to detect and stop live ransomware attacks, insider threats, and data breaches in real-time.
“It’s an honor for RackTop’s active defense technology to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine during the RSA Conference. With RackTop’s software in place, customers securely protect unstructured data both on-premises and in the cloud – eliminating the common security vulnerabilities that result when legacy storage systems are paired with third-party tools,” said VP of Marketing Laura Bednash of RackTop Systems.
“RackTop Systems embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
They’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.
About RackTop Systems
Since its founding in 2010, RackTop Systems has led a transformative approach to data protection by creating Cyberstorage that aligns with a new era of data-driven cyber attacks. Engineered by U.S. Intelligence Community veterans, RackTop’s best-in-class BrickStor security solution follows a data-centric Zero Trust model that empowers the public and private sector to actively defend their sensitive unstructured data from the escalating presence of ransomware, insider threats, and nation state-sponsored cyberattacks. For more information on RackTop’s Cyberstorage offerings, visit www.racktopsystems.com.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
CDM Media Inquiries:
Irene Noser, Marketing Executive
marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com
Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468
International: 1-646-586-9545
www.cyberdefensemagazine.com
BrickStor Security Platform
Demonstration of BrickStor's active defense technology preventing a Ryuk ransomware attack in real-time.
