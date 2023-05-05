Richard Trevino, Jr.'s New Audiobook, “Legion: A Texan's Adventure in the French Foreign Legion,” is an Insightful Story About the Culture Shock of Joining a Foreign Army
Recent audiobook release “Legion: A Texan's Adventure in the French Foreign Legion,” from Audiobook Network author Richard Trevino, Jr., is an autobiographical tale detailing the author’s experience transitioning from serving in the U.S. Military to the French Army. Not adjusting well to civilian life after being honorably discharged, Trevino found his calling in the French Foreign Legion.
San Marcos, TX, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Trevino, Jr., a Mexican American veteran, has completed his new audiobook, “Legion: A Texan's Adventure in the French Foreign Legion”: a perceptive and intriguing story about the author finding his purpose in a foreign land.
Trevino writes, “My mother’s father was in the Army and fought in Europe during World War II, and her brother was also in the Army and served in Vietnam. They would tell me stories of their time in the military and their tours overseas. Their stories always sounded so exciting to me, and I wanted to see foreign lands and experience the same adventures they talked about. So, between my junior and senior years of high school in 1987, I joined the Texas National Guard and completed basic training that summer at Fort Benning, Georgia. I returned home to finish my senior year, and the following summer, I went back to Fort Benning to complete my advance individual training as an infantry soldier. After completing my training in June 1989, I returned home to enjoy the rest of the summer and try to figure out my next move. It took me an entire year to figure out that I wasn’t going anywhere. At the end of the summer of 1990, I joined the regular Army, and I was shipped off to Fort Lewis, Washington, and attached to the 9th Infantry Division.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Richard Trevino, Jr.’s new audiobook is a gripping book about the author’s experience serving in the military. While stationed in Korea, Trevino learned about the French Foreign Legion. Intrigued, he used one of his weekend passes to escape the brutal hills and mountain ranges to visit the French Embassy in Seoul. He quickly read the Legion’s informational pamphlet front to back but had to put his dream aside while he finished his tour.
In 1994, Trevino was honorably discharged from the army and looking forward to civilian life. However, he found it difficult to adjust. Coming from an extremely structured and disciplined environment, he felt like a stranger to the people around him in the civilian world. He knew that he had found his calling within the Legion years back and decided to take the chance. Author Richard Trevino, Jr. invites listeners to join him in his fish-out-of-water exploits serving in the French Foreign Legion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Legion: A Texan's Adventure in the French Foreign Legion” by Richard Trevino, Jr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
