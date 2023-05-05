Author Dan Flanagan's New Audiobook, "A Theologian and a Baseball Fan," is a Fascinating Look at the Intriguing Connection Between the Game of Baseball and Faith
Recent audiobook release “A Theologian and a Baseball Fan: What Could Go Wrong?” from Audiobook Network author Dan Flanagan, is a compelling tale that explores how baseball is seen by the author as a divine gift that can help one grow in their relationship and understanding of the Lord by playing with a faith-driven mindset and applying theological doctrine to the game itself.
Mckinney, TX, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dan Flanagan, a lifelong baseball fan who is passionate about the game and about the application of his theological training to life, has completed his new audiobook, “A Theologian and a Baseball Fan: What Could Go Wrong?”: a poignant and heartfelt tale that traces how the author was first introduced to baseball through his playing days and into his professional involvement in broadcasting, and how his faith has shaped both his love of baseball and his approach towards life.
Author Dan Flanagan holds a BA from Morningside College, a Master of Theology from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. His professional career consists of over forty years of pastoral ministry, including seven years as a district superintendent, several years of experience in higher education administration, teaching, and research, and some interesting years as a professional broadcaster. While he played the game of baseball, it was the years as a sports talk show host that began to meld his interest in baseball and theology.
Flanagan shares, “There are a number of baseball players who live out a profound faith. There are also people of faith who love the game of baseball. To find people who understand the nuances of the game of baseball through a framework of theology is unique.
“‘A Theologian and a Baseball Fan: What Could Go Wrong?’ explores aspects of the game of baseball that evoke images from biblical stories and theological themes. Using a theological framework to analyze the game of baseball provides a much more interesting, if not deeper, experience of the game. It is much more than a game from this perspective. It is much more than life. Baseball becomes a reflection of the deepest meaning of life.
“Both baseball and faith can be described as journeys. The journey of faith begins in the wilderness as we pursue the call of God in our lives. The journey of baseball comes on two levels--one as a player striving to become a major leaguer and two as a fan whose love of baseball may be generational or dream inspired or both.
“We begin with the journeys of faith and baseball in section 1. Section 2 looks at the social and cultural context of faith and baseball. Both have experienced and initiated social change. Section 3 identifies how baseball and faith deal with rule breakers or sinners. Section 4 shows the relationship between baseball and faith in their unusual personalities and goals of perfection. Section 5 is a potpourri of theological images that can be found in baseball. Finally, any theological discussion requires consideration of sacrament. Maybe surprisingly, there are sacramental images in baseball.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dan Flanagan’s new audiobook is a poignant interpretation of America’s pastime that means so much to him through his Biblical and theological studies. Through his writings, Flanagan weaves a thought-provoking journey that will challenge baseball fans and listeners of faith alike, expanding one’s love of both along the way.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Theologian and a Baseball Fan: What Could Go Wrong?” by Dan Flanagan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
