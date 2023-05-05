Author Dan Flanagan's New Audiobook, "A Theologian and a Baseball Fan," is a Fascinating Look at the Intriguing Connection Between the Game of Baseball and Faith

Recent audiobook release “A Theologian and a Baseball Fan: What Could Go Wrong?” from Audiobook Network author Dan Flanagan, is a compelling tale that explores how baseball is seen by the author as a divine gift that can help one grow in their relationship and understanding of the Lord by playing with a faith-driven mindset and applying theological doctrine to the game itself.