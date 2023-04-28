Joseph Gaffney Honored as a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Orlando, FL, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Gaffney of Orlando, Florida, has been named a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government.
About Joseph Gaffney
Joseph Gaffney is a retired health quality review specialist/director for the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Gaffney served 27 years in the executive branch department which was created to protect the health of U.S. citizens and provide essential human services to all Americans. In his role, he wrote, developed, and trained all federal, state, and other contractors including providers on the 1988 ICF/MR regulations.
Gaffney graduated Temple University and is involved with the St. Jude organization. In his spare time, he likes to travel and exercise.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.
Categories