North American AI Developers Lead the World Working with Foundation Models
Evans Data Corp.’s latest Global Development Survey report reveals interesting regional data relating to AI use in apps.
Santa Cruz, CA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- According to Evans Data Corp.’s recently released Global Development Survey report, 52% of North American developers who are working on AI projects are embedding models and AI components into their apps. This is a much higher adoption rate than seen in the APAC region (34%), EMEA (37%) or Latin America (38%). In addition, the rate of AI developers in North America who are leveraging AI algorithms to build models and components is similarly high, with 54% reporting that they engage with this – again much higher than in other parts of the world.
The survey, which was fielded this spring in six languages worldwide across four regions and in all major countries, examined AI development along with Cloud, Edge, Quantum, and other new technologies that are shaping the industry. With interest in AI and foundation models at a peak, developers are embracing generational AI around the world, but the hot bed of activity centers on the U.S.
“There’s an enormous appetite for incorporating AI into apps amongst developers especially in North America,” said Janel Garvin, Evans Data Corp. CEO, “and we’re seeing that they’re often only held back by the physical constraints of their hardware. In this survey the prime barriers mentioned by developers involved hardware accelerators and infrastructure. Only one in five cited a lack of interest or need in AI.”
Conducted biannually and now in its 50th edition, the Evans Data Corp. Global Development survey report provides a comprehensive reference of data, analysis and deep dives into a broad range of software issues. Using strict, unbiased survey methodology, with a margin of error of less than 2.5%, report topics include:
- Developer demographics, firmographics, psychographics
- Development Lifecycle
- AI&ML
- Quantum Computing
- Platform and Language Adoption
- Game Analytics
- Mobile Development and IoT
- High-performance Computing
- Edge Development
- Cloud Development
The full table of contents, report methodology, and sample report pages are available online at https://evansdata.com/global.
About Evans Data Corporation
Evans Data Corporation was founded to fill the growing demand for actionable market research, market intelligence, and strategic planning. The company specializes in understanding the developer landscape, and is the leading source of accurate, in-depth data and insights on software development trends, demographics, and developer population market sizing. As an industry leader since 1998, Fortune 100 companies, startups, and private investing firms have turned to Evans Data Corporation for their expertise, data analysis, and survey-driven insights.
Press and bloggers contact aakau@evansdata.com for more information and statistics.
The survey, which was fielded this spring in six languages worldwide across four regions and in all major countries, examined AI development along with Cloud, Edge, Quantum, and other new technologies that are shaping the industry. With interest in AI and foundation models at a peak, developers are embracing generational AI around the world, but the hot bed of activity centers on the U.S.
“There’s an enormous appetite for incorporating AI into apps amongst developers especially in North America,” said Janel Garvin, Evans Data Corp. CEO, “and we’re seeing that they’re often only held back by the physical constraints of their hardware. In this survey the prime barriers mentioned by developers involved hardware accelerators and infrastructure. Only one in five cited a lack of interest or need in AI.”
Conducted biannually and now in its 50th edition, the Evans Data Corp. Global Development survey report provides a comprehensive reference of data, analysis and deep dives into a broad range of software issues. Using strict, unbiased survey methodology, with a margin of error of less than 2.5%, report topics include:
- Developer demographics, firmographics, psychographics
- Development Lifecycle
- AI&ML
- Quantum Computing
- Platform and Language Adoption
- Game Analytics
- Mobile Development and IoT
- High-performance Computing
- Edge Development
- Cloud Development
The full table of contents, report methodology, and sample report pages are available online at https://evansdata.com/global.
About Evans Data Corporation
Evans Data Corporation was founded to fill the growing demand for actionable market research, market intelligence, and strategic planning. The company specializes in understanding the developer landscape, and is the leading source of accurate, in-depth data and insights on software development trends, demographics, and developer population market sizing. As an industry leader since 1998, Fortune 100 companies, startups, and private investing firms have turned to Evans Data Corporation for their expertise, data analysis, and survey-driven insights.
Press and bloggers contact aakau@evansdata.com for more information and statistics.
Contact
Evans Data CorporationContact
Ashley Akau
831-425-8451
evansdata.com
Ashley Akau
831-425-8451
evansdata.com
Categories